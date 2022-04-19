ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

By Dave Fraser
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son.

The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX8we_0fDpqtr100
Liverpool fans sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute in a touching message to Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NX1Vp_0fDpqtr100
Man Utd fans also sent their support to the Portuguese striker Credit: SKY SPORTS

Ronaldo was understandably left out of the squad on compassionate grounds for Tuesday night's Premier League clash.

But the two fierce rivals united early on in the game on Merseyside to pay their respects to Ronaldo and his family.

As the clock ticked over to seven minutes - a nod to Ronaldo's shirt number - both sets of fans began to clap.

The round of applause rang around Anfield for a full minute.

Liverpool fans also sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in a touching message to the Man Utd No 7 and his family.

Both sets of players had also worn black armbands for the match to show their respect.

Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick said before the game: "Once again it shows that there are more important things in life than football.

"The whole team and club is with him. For me, it was clear he has to be where he is right now with his family."

Earlier in the day, United had confirmed they and Liverpool had already been in discussion about the tribute.

A United statement confirmed: "Fans of Manchester United and Liverpool will unite in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at tonight’s match between the two teams at Anfield.

"Messages of support from across the football world are continually flooding in on social media and everybody’s thoughts are with the Ronaldo family right now.

"It was confirmed earlier that Cristiano will miss the game to be with his loved ones.

"While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team.

"Ralf Rangnick’s United squad led a request to wear black armbands at Anfield and that has been reciprocated by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side."

Ronaldo took to social media to share his family's heartbreaking news on Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYNHr_0fDpqtr100
Liverpool supporters sent a touching tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6kCk_0fDpqtr100
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Credit: AFP

The United forward wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies

LISBON, April 18 (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died. "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo...
SOCCER
SkySports

How likely is the Liverpool quadruple? Probabilities revealed as odds drop from 3,000/1 to 7/1

Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool's chances of winning the quadruple are "really unlikely" - but is he right? We run the numbers to gauge the true probability. Having already won the Carabao Cup, Klopp's side are just a point behind leaders Man City as we enter the final seven games of the season after an impressive unbeaten run in the league saw the champions' seemingly unsurmountable 14-point lead on January 15 evaporate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Family is more important than everything' - Ronaldo to miss Anfield game

Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in tonight's match against Liverpool at Anfield after the death of his baby boy. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel". The statement from...
SOCCER
The US Sun

‘We won’t forget this’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister thanks Liverpool for tribute to Man Utd ace after son’s tragic death

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S family have thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support towards the Manchester United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son. The Anfield supporters sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute of Tuesday night’s league clash between the two teams and...
SOCCER
