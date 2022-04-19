Cause of death for woman found dead near Edgewater Park pier

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death for a woman found dead on Lake Erie this winter.

A man discovered the body of 53-year-old Sunny Marie Kruzel about a half mile from the Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8.

It took more than three hours for investigators and rescue teams to recover the body. Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

According to the medical examiner, Kruzel died from hypothermia and her death was ruled accidental.

