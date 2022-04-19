ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause of death for woman found dead near Edgewater Park pier

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 23 hours ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death for a woman found dead on Lake Erie this winter.

A man discovered the body of 53-year-old Sunny Marie Kruzel about a half mile from the Edgewater Park pier on Feb. 8.

It took more than three hours for investigators and rescue teams to recover the body. Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

According to the medical examiner, Kruzel died from hypothermia and her death was ruled accidental.

Guest
18h ago

It took 2 1/2 months to determine that the cause of death for a woman found on a frozen lake in February in Cleveland was hypothermia??!!

