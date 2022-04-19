ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art in the Garden to be held on April 23

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on April 18, 2022. Art in the Garden is being held at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden on Saturday. Tyler Parks and Recreation is holding the annual event on April 23...

