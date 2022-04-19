Art in the Garden to be held on April 23

Think outside the Easter basket and nestle sweets into papier-mâché egg boxes adorned with these millinery-inspired blooms. Your Easter decorations can and should go beyond dyed eggs. These blossoms are no-sew; just fold a length of ribbon into accordion pleats and clamp each end with a binder clip. Tie the bundle in the middle with a thinner ribbon, release the clips so the sides open into a farfalle-pasta shape, and glue the side edges together to create a ruffled circle. Once it's dry, pull a thin ribbon through the center as a "stem." Then, trim the an egg-shaped box (a fun alternative to the traditional basket!) with matching ribbon, plant the flowers on top, and fill 'er up. These sweet details actually make the perfect accent on a myriad of holiday tchotchkes, including cards.

LIFESTYLE ・ 29 DAYS AGO