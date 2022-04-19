ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson issues 'wholehearted apology' over Partygate scandal

By Christopher Hutton
B ritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered what he called a "wholehearted apology" over his role in the United Kingdom's Partygate scandal.

Johnson appeared Tuesday before the House of Commons and spoke about the fine he had to pay because of his involvement in several social events at No. 10 Downing St. during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Johnson's role in the events has led several members of the opposing parties to call for an investigation into the prime minister.

“I paid the fine immediately, and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House," Johnson said.

Johnson said that he did not knowingly break the rules when he attended a 2020 birthday party. He also encouraged the House to focus on more pressing topics, such as the war in Ukraine.

Members of opposing parties were less than impressed with Johnson's remarks.

The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, branded Johnson "dishonest" and a "joke" during his statements before the House of Commons. Mark Harper, a former chief whip for the Conservative Party, echoed those remarks, stating that Johnson was "no longer worthy of the great office he holds." Harper also confirmed that he submitted a letter of no confidence after learning about Johnson's fine.

A vote will be held later this week on whether Parliament will open a special investigation into Johnson's role in Partygate.

The Metropolitan Police in London fined Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on April 12 for attending parties at No. 10 Downing St. amid lockdowns. Downing Street confirmed that the two officials were notified about the penalties but provided no other details. As of April 12, 50 fines have been filed by the Metropolitan Police over the course of its investigation.

Johnson emphasized during a Wednesday appearance before Parliament that he would not resign from his post in light of Partygate despite multiple party leaders calling for him to do so.

