Colin Kaepernick open to being a backup QB, eyes Super Bowl win

NFL q uarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick announced he is looking for "the opportunity to walk through the door" of the NFL and return as a player , even if that means being a backup quarterback .

"I know I have to find my way back in," he said on a Monday episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast.



"Yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such."

WATCH: WOMAN MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES COLLAPSE UNDER MOVING TRAIN

Kaepernick has been a free agent since 2017, when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The only team that has given him a look since then has been the Seattle Seahawks, who gave Kaepernick a workout in 2017, CBS News reported.

"No teams brought me for a workout," according to Kaepernick.

"No teams brought me in for an opportunity. The one meeting with Seattle in 2017. Out of that, Pete Carroll said, 'He's our starter, we have a starter.' Things moved on from there. But they don't have a starter right now."

Carroll was referring to then-Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Kaepernick, 34, is adamant about making it back to the league and capturing a Super Bowl championship. He came close in 2013, when he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl but lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

"You had those dreams from when you were a kid. 'I'm [gonna] be an NFL player, and I'm going to win a Super Bowl.' And for me, I have unfinished business on that front. I have been to the Super Bowl. We were one play away. Well, I need to finish that."

Kaepernick also challenged the notion that his prior actions would be a distraction, adding that it "makes sense" financially for a team to sign him.

"Everything I've said should be in alignment with what [the NFL is] saying publicly," he argued.

Teams need to let him "come in and let me compete," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The NFL is supposed to be a meritocracy," he argued. "If I'm not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you."