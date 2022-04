Allyson Felix says this will be her final track and field season, confirming so in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” was posted. “I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run. This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO