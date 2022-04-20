ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

Groves Police have murder warrant for PA resident accused of murder outside McDonald's

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVES — GROVES - The Groves Police Department is asking for help in finding a murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man outside of the McDonald's on Twin City Highway....

