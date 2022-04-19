ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Will Chula Vista students ever give up their masks?

San Diego weekly Reader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI asked fifteen teenagers at school and virtually from schools across Chula Vista to share some reasons why they are choosing to wear masks. At Mater Dei, Haylee, 18, said she is "absolutely terrified of getting Covid-19... what terrifies me most is having it and spreading it to others without...

www.sandiegoreader.com

Comments / 6

Christopher Rodriguez
2d ago

I feel sorry for these kids. They must have amazing parents to make them think that masks actually keep them from catching COVID 🤡…oh and helps them build confidence??🤡🤡🤡

Reply
2
