Will Chula Vista students ever give up their masks?

The daughter of pianist, composer, and conductor André Previn and jazz singer Betty Bennett, Alicia Previn is a classically trained violinist who studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has played with bands like the New Archaic, In Tua Nua, Folding Mr. Lincoln, Tim Foley, Yael & Vlady, the Rose Three, Big Boss Bubeleh, the Young Dubliners, and others. She has recorded with acts such as Philip D’Arrow, Andy Leek, the Hothouse Flowers, Flogging Molly, Katmandu, Finn MacCool, Ten Bright Spikes, the Bumpin’ Uglies, Cracker, Great White and Jack Russell, Richard Thompson, General Public, and the Communards. Previn is currently working with reggae icon Scientist, aka Hopeton Brown. After the well-known sound engineer and dub originator was shown a video of Previn performing the reggae standard “The Tide Is High,” he contacted her on Facebook to express his admiration and suggest a collaboration. The result is a new version of the song “Broken Heart” by one of Scientist’s recent discoveries, Israeli artist Shusha Onyema, produced by Dana Peralta and recorded at Studio City Sound in Los Angeles.

