Waynedale hires West Holmes defensive coordinator Golec as new head football coach

Over the past five years, Louie Stanley has helped carry the torch forward for Waynedale football. Stanley elected to step down earlier in the spring and the Golden Bears worked to land a new coach.

They didn't have to venture far and got a proven product in West Holmes defensive coordinator Zach Golec. The decision to hire Golec as the new Waynedale head football coach was finalized by the Southeast Local Schools Board of Education on April 18.

Golec has served as the defensive coordinator at West Holmes since 2017. This past season, the Knights advanced to their first state semifinal appearance in Div. II and their third playoff appearance with Golec on staff.

Previously, Golec has served as a defensive assistant at Tiffin Columbian (2012) and four years at Claymont where he was a special team coordinator and offensive coordinator. Success is something that has followed Golec over his coaching career. At Tiffin Columbian they were 11-1, at Claymont, his offense set the team single-season rushing record in 2016.

That resume helped set Golec apart in the coaching search conducted by the Golden Bears.

"He is an energetic person who has passion for the student-athletes he will be coaching here," said Waynedale athletic director Chris Lapish. "He has experience as a coordinator on both sides of the ball and I believe he will bring future success to the Waynedale football program."

Golec's past five seasons in Millersburg really helped him stand out as well. From leading the defense and working with head coach Zach Gardner, he learned a lot and grew.

"I will forever be indebted to the administration, Coach (Zach) Gardner, his staff, the players and the community of West Holmes," said Golec. "I wouldn't be here right now if it weren't for them."

Looking back, Golec is very appreciative of the support, mentorship and guidance that Coach Gardner provided him.

"I have definitely learned a great deal from Coach Gardner," said Golec. "I learned the ins and outs of building a program, establishing and maintaining a culture, and how to have success as a program in the classroom, on the field, in the community and throughout life. I can't thank him enough for everything he has done for me."

As for his next challenge, tackling his first-ever head coaching job, Golec is ready, giving Waynedale an idea of what it can expect.

"Our staff is going to create a team-first culture that thrives on performing well in the classroom, on the field and being leaders in the community," he said. "We will play fast, physical and get the ball to our athletes in space. Defensively, we will hang our hats on flying around, running to the ball and playing sound team defense."

Helping make the transition even smoother for Golec has seen the help from Stanley. the administration, staff, players and the community already. That's part of what drew Golec to the position in the first place and appealed to him even more throughout the process.

"What drew me to Waynedale was the culture of the district," said Golec. "There are great people everywhere and they have a great history of success. My wife, kids and I are ecstatic to be a part of such a great place."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Waynedale hires West Holmes defensive coordinator Golec as new head football coach