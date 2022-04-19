ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa International Airport drops mask policy

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago

TULSA ,Okla. — You don’t have to wear a mask any longer inside Tulsa International Airport (TIA).

Dozens of travelers were surprised to learn they didn’t have to wear it inside or on some airlines.

On April, 18, a federal judge blocked the Biden Administration’s public transportation update.

Dee Daniels was traveling to New York out of TIA and says it was the right decision.

Many travelers we talked to got to the airport to find out they no longer had to wear one of these face masks.

This will be an adjustment for the airport because they still have signs saying they’re required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSOx3_0fDpoTbJ00
Tulsa International Airport drops mask policy

>>>MORE: Uber drops COVID-19 mask mandate for drivers, passengers.

They also have a bask of masks handy because it is an option if you want to wear one.

“I think everybody should have a choice as far as masks and vaccines. I think it was the right decision. People like me should be able to wear it if they want to, not feel bad about it. And people who want to wear it, or don’t wear it, should be able to have that choice,” said Daniels.

Despite the ruling, the CDC is still recommending that people mask up when on public transportation.

Daniels says in places where there are large groups of people, that’s when she puts on her mask.

“We’re traveling with a lot of people from everywhere so. I’m comfortable wearing it, and I’m comfortable not wearing it,” said Daniels.

TSA agents still wore masks at TIA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bchEK_0fDpoTbJ00
Tulsa International Airport drops mask policy

Local public transportation can still require masks.

We checked with Tulsa Transit and they said:

“Effective immediately, the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA) will no longer require that a face mask be worn by riders and operators while onboard any MTTA vehicle or at bus stations.

This decision is in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) decision to no longer enforce the face mask mandate and guidance from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Tulsa Transit is committed to keeping our community safe through advanced sanitation efforts, safety protocols and encouraging passengers to buy passes with the GoPass app to avoid contact with surfaces others may have touched.”

"

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
MarketRealist

Why Is Southwest Canceling Flights? Frustrated Travelers Want Answers

Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Cdc
MarketWatch

As some airlines and companies drop their mask mandates, some schools and public-transport systems still say wear your mask

A judge’s Monday decision voiding federal mask mandates for airlines and other forms of public transportation prompted a wave of airline companies and public transit providers to drop their mask rules. Now, airports, train stations and bus terminals are increasingly mirroring the patchwork of maskless scenes unfolding at many...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS News

Do you have to wear a mask on your next flight? These airlines are dropping mask mandates

In the wake of a judge's ruling Monday that struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's transit masking rules, major U.S. airlines have made mask-wearing optional for both passengers and employees. Though customers are free to continue wearing masks if they choose to do so, passengers will not be required to mask up on many carriers for the first time in years.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Examiner

Major airlines drop mask requirement after federal mandate voided

Several major airlines are dropping their mask requirements after a Florida judge struck down a federal mask mandate covering public transportation. Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines announced Monday that masks will be optional for employees and customers on domestic flights . "Face masks have been...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
104K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy