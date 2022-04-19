Tulsa International Airport drops mask policy

TULSA ,Okla. — You don’t have to wear a mask any longer inside Tulsa International Airport (TIA).

Dozens of travelers were surprised to learn they didn’t have to wear it inside or on some airlines.

On April, 18, a federal judge blocked the Biden Administration’s public transportation update.

Dee Daniels was traveling to New York out of TIA and says it was the right decision.

Many travelers we talked to got to the airport to find out they no longer had to wear one of these face masks.

This will be an adjustment for the airport because they still have signs saying they’re required.

They also have a bask of masks handy because it is an option if you want to wear one.

“I think everybody should have a choice as far as masks and vaccines. I think it was the right decision. People like me should be able to wear it if they want to, not feel bad about it. And people who want to wear it, or don’t wear it, should be able to have that choice,” said Daniels.

Despite the ruling, the CDC is still recommending that people mask up when on public transportation.

Daniels says in places where there are large groups of people, that’s when she puts on her mask.

“We’re traveling with a lot of people from everywhere so. I’m comfortable wearing it, and I’m comfortable not wearing it,” said Daniels.

TSA agents still wore masks at TIA.

Local public transportation can still require masks.

We checked with Tulsa Transit and they said:

“Effective immediately, the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority (MTTA) will no longer require that a face mask be worn by riders and operators while onboard any MTTA vehicle or at bus stations.

This decision is in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) decision to no longer enforce the face mask mandate and guidance from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

Tulsa Transit is committed to keeping our community safe through advanced sanitation efforts, safety protocols and encouraging passengers to buy passes with the GoPass app to avoid contact with surfaces others may have touched.”

