Few college football teams appear to be entering the 2022 season with as much optimism and momentum as the Texas A&M Aggies. The program just signed one of the best recruiting classes imaginable and the expectations are only rising for Texas A&M in the coming years. And after finding a way to take down Alabama in the regular season last year, there is no reason to suspect the Aggies won't be a contender in 2022.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO