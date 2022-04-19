ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

5 years in prison for Waukegan man convicted of DUI in high-speed crash that killed his friend near Gurnee

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A Waukegan man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving under the influence during a high-speed crash that left his 28-year-old friend dead near Gurnee. Timothy A. Sampson, 44, of the 0-100 block of South Dilger Avenue in Waukegan, was charged with four counts of aggravated driving under...

www.lakemchenryscanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gurnee, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, IL
City
Murdock, IL
City
Libertyville, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Gurnee, IL
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Jaguar
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Chicago

Man charged with stabbing sister to death in Evanston in fight over household chores

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his sister to death inside a home in Evanston over the weekend. Andy Aphour, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing that killed his sister, Karen Aphour, 30, on Saturday night. At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Evanston police were called to the 100 block of Callan Avenue – just across Howard Street from the boundary between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. They found Karen Aphour at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told responding officers ahead of time that Andy Aphour was still in the home. He was arrested without incident. During the investigation, Andy Aphour admitted to stabbing his sister, police said. The stabbing was preceded by a quarrel about routine household chores, police said. Bond for Andy Aphour was set Monday at $300,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.
EVANSTON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly threatened to kill woman in Woodstock if she didn’t stop pending criminal investigation

A Woodstock man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to slit a woman’s throat and kill her if she did not stop a pending criminal investigation, court documents show. Tanner B. Heidtke, 22, a transient of Woodstock, was charged with intimidation threatening physical harm, a Class 3 felony, and phone harassment threatening killing, a […]
WOODSTOCK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Took the life of an innocent person’: Man charged with driving under influence, killing pedestrian in Ingleside

A 40-year-old man was charged Monday with driving under the influence of drugs when he swerved off the road and struck and killed a man who was walking in Ingleside last summer, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on June 3 near Route 59 and Stanton Point Road in Ingleside. Sheriff’s deputies arrived […]
INGLESIDE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy