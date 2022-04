For 2021, Lewis County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Chris Richards said the legislative session was busy for tourism associations in West Virginia as multiple bills were introduced to support the industry during the first quarter. Senate Bill 488 was introduced by the WV Association of CVBs to help put in place guidelines for the establishment of CVBs and to help them run successfully. Senate Bill 270 also was introduced by the association to make Airbnbs collect and remit hotel/motel tax to all 55 counties, which they are currently only doing on a voluntary basis. Richards said SB 270 will go into effect on July 1. There are six Airbnb and four VRBO properties operating in Lewis County at this time.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO