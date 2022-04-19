ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Missing Arkansas teen found hours after $10K ransom demanded

By Nexstar Media Wire, Miriam Battles, Russell Falcon
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39b1On_0fDpnFSA00

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. ( KARK ) – The 17-year-old Arkansas girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe, officials say — hours after a $10,000 ransom was demanded for her return.

Arkansas State Police say the girl went missing after leaving her workplace in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Monday night. Authorities said she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles when they met an unknown white woman standing near a parked vehicle.

Investigators said the woman asked the girl if she could use her phone, saying she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.

Authorities said the woman then told the victim she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked the girl to walk closer to the woman’s vehicle.

School teacher missing after Massachusetts hiking trip

At this point, police report the victim’s friend said she’d gone to retrieve her own vehicle in a nearby parking garage. When the friend pulled back around to pick up the victim, she was nowhere to be found.

According to authorities, the friend tried to call the victim with no answer. She then called the victim’s mother to inform her.

Investigators said the victim’s mother called her daughter’s phone and first heard her daughter’s voice saying, “Everything is fine,” then, a male voice demanded $10,000 for her return. The man said they would kill and cut up her daughter if they didn’t get the money, officials reported.

Authorities said the phone then went dead and no contact was made after.

Tuesday night, Hot Springs police confirmed they had located per sons of interest and a vehicle they had been searching for in connection to the case. Additional details are expected to be released Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Massachusetts State
State
Arkansas State
Daily Voice

Missing Kings Park Man Found Dead

A missing Long Island man has been found dead, authorities have announced. Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, according to Suffolk County Police. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. that date.
KINGS PARK, NY
10NEWS

Missing Child Alert canceled after Pensacola teen found safe

PENSACOLA, Fla. — UPDATE: Naiomi Wicker has been found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says. The previous story is below. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Pensacola. Naiomi Wicker, 14, was last seen in the area of West Fairfield...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State Police#Gps
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile teen dead in Mississippi hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a local hospital, according to a news release by the D’Iberville Police Department. According to D’Iberville police, just before 1 p.m. on March 24 first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy