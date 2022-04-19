Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy, MPD says Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy, MPD says (MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said it happened on April, 18, in the 1000 block of Third Street.

According to MPD, Lorenzo White,16, ran off from his mother when she was taking him to Shelby County DCS and he still has not returned.

If you know his whereabouts call MPD at 545-2677.

