Lander held a twilight meet on Tuesday with 7 schools and some very windy conditions. On the girl's side, Big Piney's Shelby Guest won both of the hurdle events, taking the 100 in 18.43 and the 300 in 52.24. Also in the track, the girl's 100-meter dash winner was Avery Bever of Lander in 13.55 with her teammate Avery Crane winning the 200 in 28.01. Lander's Abigail Gribowskas won the 400 in 1.03.97. In the distance races for the ladies, Anna Wilmot of Lander took the 800 in 2.37.22 and her teammate Ameya Eddy placed first in the 1600 meters in 5.42.09. Her teammate Darian Bell prevailed in the 3200 in 13.20.33. Western Heritage won the 4x100 relay with Lander winning the 4x400 and the 4x800.

LANDER, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO