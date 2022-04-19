ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt.

Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia.

The elephant was in its early-50s and killed with a single shot, a hunting industry spokesperson confirmed.

There are only 40 'hundred pounder' tusker elephants with at least one tusk weighing 100lb left roaming in Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QS8ky_0fDpmjqT00
The hunted elephant (pictured by its hunters) was in its early-50s and killed with a single shot

Kachelhoffer reposted a Facebook story describing his controversial conquest and appeared on a podcast to explain the hunt.

He told Blood Origins host Robbie Kroger that he did not expect a controversy to arise.

Kachelhoffer laughed and said: 'That wasn't one of the things I was thinking about.'

He added: 'To be in a position to hunt a bull like that, it's an incredible privilege.

'When you take a bull like that, there's a lot of remorse, there's a lot of sadness, you think about the great life that this elephant has led.

'You know, there's more to it than shooting a bull, taking a photograph, becoming a hero and all this other nonsense.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxo3r_0fDpmjqT00
Leon Kachelhoffer reposted an article suggesting he had hunted the big tusker elephant

The hunt was slammed by ex-president Ian Khama, who outlawed trophy hunting in Botswana before successor Mokgweetsi Masisi reintroduced the practice in 2019.

He posted on Facebook next to an image of the slain elephant: 'This was one of the largest if not the largest tusker in the country. An elephant that tour operators constantly tried to show tourists as an iconic attraction. Now it is dead.

'How does it being dead benefit our declining tourism [industry]? Incompetence and poor leadership have almost wiped out the rhino population, and now this!'

Botswana still has 130,000 elephants, but only a small minority are the world-famous big tuskers like the one hunted by Kachelhoffer.

A second elephant weighing 90lb was also killed during a recent hunt.

Elephant hunts raised $2.7million for the country's economy last year.

Hunting industry spokeswoman Debbie Peake said: 'The income and meat from the hunt will make a huge difference to a community.'

The elephant already had a bullet wound, Peake said, which means 'the poachers had him in their sights.'

She added: 'If it had been killed by a poacher there would have been no benefit to the local community.'

Though the elephant was past breeding age and its killing will not affect the gene pool, studies have shown older male mentors are crucial for younger elephants to contain their aggression and avoid conflict with humans.

Kachelhoffer did not respond to MailOnline's request for a comment.

Comments / 127

AWR
2d ago

Been a hunter all my life,but this is absolutely disgusting,every deer or elk I’ve killed has been used to feed my family,Elephants are fascinating animals ,they mourn a death of other elephants,they celebrate the births within their group,why anybody would kill one is beyond me,I live on 350 acres ,a hunters paradise,no neighbors for miles,deer and elk ,bears,but as I grow older I’m finding myself more concerned about the welfare of the animals on my place,my hunting days with a gun are being replaced with a camera now

Reply(9)
101
Tina Basharel
2d ago

I say they need to drop hunters like this one, in the jungle with no weapons. Let them try to survive . Just saying, I think the hunter should be fair game.

Reply(1)
48
Jennifer Austin Seigel
2d ago

Heartbreaking that this is allowed and for what!!!???? I can’t help but cry for the elephant’s family!!! They have feelings much like humans. 🤬🤬😢😢

Reply(2)
33
Related
The Independent

Forest officials stunned to find group of baby kangaroos in Indian jungle

Officials in India’s eastern state of West Bengal were stunned to find a group of kangaroos hopping about, an animal largely native to Australia.On Friday, they reportedly found three kangaroos in the forests bordering the state’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, and on the following day, they found the carcass of another kangaroo nearby.The rescued kangaroos had serious injuries and have been sent to the state’s Bengal Safari Park for further treatment.A forest official said an investigation has been initiated to find how the marsupials got there. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of...
ANIMALS
People

Authorities Find Over 1,000 Taxidermy Animals — Including Extinct Species — in Spanish Building

Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Poison, persecution and people: why Kenya’s raptors are disappearing

Darcy Ogada rarely spots raptors​ from her home in central Kenya any more. ​The birds were once ​a ​common​ ​​sight in the industrial town of Thika, 25 miles (40km) north of Nairobi, but the ​region’s ​forests are rapidly declining, and the few remaining raptor populations face the added threats of poison and persecution.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo

March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct. Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Grace was...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mokgweetsi Masisi
Person
Ian Khama
Daily Mail

The chimpanzee 'outcasts' dumped on uninhabited Liberian island after years of 'torture': Animals forced to undergo experiments for US-funded project now rely on carers bringing food to survive

A group of 65 chimps - the remnants of 400 ex-test subjects of a US-funded research projects who survived decades of invasive experiments - are now able to enjoy their days eating fruit and being cared for, scattered across six uninhabited river islands near Liberia. The 'traumatised' animals - some...
ANIMALS
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Ivory#Tusker#Blood Origins
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy