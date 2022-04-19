ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

High Desert crime suppression operation results in dozens of felony arrests, guns seized

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 1 day ago
A joint High Desert crime suppression operation netted dozens of arrests and multiple guns taken off the streets, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The weekend operation included Sheriff's deputies and SBC Probation officers in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.

The operation lasted from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday and focused on proactive policing, warrant service, traffic violations, and DUI enforcement.

The enforcement detail resulted in 38 felony arrests, 34 misdemeanor arrests, 13 seizures of illegal guns and 184 vehicle code violation citations. Also, one DUI arrest and 38 probation checks, which resulted in four arrests.

The SBC Board of Supervisors authorized County-Wide Crime Suppression funds, which represents the ongoing collaborative partnership between the Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff's Department.

The program provides additional funding to the Sheriff's Department to provide law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues that affect the citizens in the county.

The intent of the program is to reduce crime, increase safety, and improve the quality of life for the citizens of the county

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 4

