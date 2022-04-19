ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool the Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbzD3_0fDpmfJZ00

Luis Diaz has given Liverpool the lead against against Manchester United the lead at Anfield and you can see the goal here.

Luis Diaz has given Liverpool the lead against against Manchester United the lead at Anfield and you can see the goal here.

It didn’t take Liverpool long to break down United’s poor defence and Diaz has put the home side in front.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to face bitter rivals Liverpool.

The game is a must win for both sides as United fight for the top four and Liverpool challenge for the title.

United were thrashed by Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the season with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

United have found a steady form recently with some disappointing results also against their run in form.

Most recently, United beat Norwich City 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo will not face Liverpool on Tuesday night due to the tragic passing of his baby son.

United will need to perform to a better standard against their bitter rivals if they are to stake their claim in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots.

United Transfer Room

