Saint Joseph County, MI

Constantine man dead, 1-year-old hospitalized after St. Joseph Co. crash

By FOX 17
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A Constantine man is dead following a crash in St. Joseph County Tuesday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Centreville-Constantine Road...

