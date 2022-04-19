ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Paul Pogba Picks Up Injury During Liverpool vs Manchester United Clash

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Epr3_0fDpmbmf00

Paul Pogba has left the pitch within the first ten minutes of Manchester United’s game at Anfield against Liverpool.

Paul Pogba has left the pitch within the first ten minutes of Manchester United’s game at Anfield against Liverpool.

Pogba has been surrounded by controversy in recent weeks with the Frenchman being booed off at Old Trafford following United’s win against Norwich.

The midfielder has also been linked with a controversial move away from United with a possible destination being Manchester rivals, Manchester City.

Pogba started the game for United as part of a midfield three alongside the duo of Nemanja Matic and Bruno Fernandes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOzW8_0fDpmbmf00

IMAGO / PA Images

Pogba was then seen limping at around the ninth minute of the match before signifying the sideline of his injury and was replaced.

Jesse Lingard came on to replace Pogba in the tenth minute of the game.

Pogba’s injury details are currently unknown but with a small number of games left for United some fans may wonder if Pogba will play for the side again.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Liverpool, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Sports
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Thiago Alcantara ran the show and Mo Salah was back to his best in dominant Liverpool display, but Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were poor in abject Man United performance

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3) Alisson Becker – Set the tone for the night when hoodwinking Fernandes with a back heel in the third minute – 7.5. Trent Alexander-Arnold – Outstanding once again, he’s been playing like a Player of the Year contender for four months – 8.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Jesse Lingard
Daily Mail

Furious Manchester United fans get #MaguireOut trending on Twitter after defender's shocking positioning and wayward passing is exposed... with two gaffes leading to Liverpool goals in their 4-0 drubbing at Anfield

Raging Manchester United fans have caused #MaguireOut to trend on Twitter after Harry Maguire's poor performance against Liverpool. The Red Devils were beaten 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night in another thrashing against Jurgen Klopp's side, following a 5-0 loss at Old Trafford in October. Although the entire team played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United Clash#Anfield#Frenchman#Manchester United 3 2#Tottenham Hotspur Watch#New England Patriots#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl#Manchester United Victory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
477
Followers
647
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy