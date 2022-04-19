Beshear: Ethos Laboratories to make $2M investment in Campbell County

A Newport-based laboratory testing services provider is enlarging its presence in Campbell County through a more than $2.2 million investment, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Office.

Ethos Laboratories is bankrolling instrument expansions and upgrades at its 30,000-square-foot headquarters, according to a news release.

The investment will allow the laboratory "to produce more sensitive, accurate and specific data for pain management providers," the release states.

Officials said the company expects to implement the upgrades this month.

According to its website, Ethos Laboratories was founded in Fairfield in 2010 and moved to its Northern Kentucky headquarters in 2013.

In addition to providing testing services for the health care industry, the company began offering COVID-19 testing for schools, colleges and universities, long-term care facilities and first responders in 2020, officials said.