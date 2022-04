SIOUX CITY — After a tough weekend in Des Moines, the East High School boys soccer team was looking to get back in the win column. The Black Raiders (4-3, 3-0 MRAC) knew it was going to be a defensive battle against Bishop Heelan (2-1, 2-1) on Tuesday at Memorial Field, and they wound up with a 2-0 road win over the Crusaders.

