Toledo, OH

Area stores prepare for epic Record Store Day

By Jeff McGinnis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 15th annual National Record Store Day will take place on Saturday, April 23, but that’s not the only reason to celebrate at Culture Clash Records this month. Toledo’s iconic record store, located at 912 Monroe St., will hold a big week of events leading up to April 23, including commemorating...

