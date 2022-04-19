ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

As major airlines drop their mask mandates after federal ruling, some schools and public-transport systems still say wear your mask

By Andrew Keshner
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVwsT_0fDplqk700
Unmasked travelers walk through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on April 19, a day after a federal judge struck down a mask mandate for public travel. Many business have already been shedding mask rules as COVID cases drop. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A judge’s Monday decision voiding federal mask mandates for airlines and other forms of public transportation prompted a wave of airline companies and public transit providers to drop their mask rules.

Now, airports, train stations and bus terminals are increasingly mirroring the patchwork of maskless scenes unfolding at many workplaces — even as some public health experts worry about the end of mask requirements.

It’s been a dizzying flurry of announcements after the ruling from District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle. The Transportation Security Administration said it would not be enforcing the mask requirement in light of the decision.

On Wednesday, Justice Department said it was filing an appeal seeking to overturn the judge’s order. (Asked Tuesday if people should continue to wear masks on planes, President Joe Biden said “that’s up to them.”)

Major carriers including Delta Air Lines

DAL,

+1.16%

, United Airlines

UAL,

+1.24%

and American Airlines

AAL,

-0.56%

now say masks will be optional, instead of required for domestic flights and certain international travel. Some passengers heard the news mid-air and peeled off their masks.

Train travelers and employees on Amtrak are no longer required to wear masks, but added, “Masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19.” Meanwhile, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority said riders on subways, buses and taxes are still required to wear masks.

Greyhound announced Tuesday that masks are now optional, except for trips into Mexico and Canada, where masking rules still apply. Mask will also be mandatory if required locally, Greyhound noted.

Many employers have already ditched masks

In a sense, these very visible transportation providers are catching up with many other workplaces as patience with the pandemic continues to fade, a new survey suggests.

Around two-thirds of employers (63%) have already ended mask requirements and another 21% say they are ending their current mask rules by the end of this year, according to a recent survey from WTW

WTW,

+1.99%

, a human resources consulting firm.

On the other hand, 14% of companies say they are keeping their mask rules in place at least until some point next year if not later, according to a survey of more than 600 companies conducted from March 7 to March 23.

Not surprisingly, healthcare sector companies, which care for sick and immunocomprised patients everyday, were most likely to say their mask rules were sticking around at least to some point in 2023, if not later.

Four in 10 said that was the plan, while 27% said the internal mask rules are ending this year. Healthcare sector companies were also most likely to say they were keeping their vaccine requirements in place for the foreseeable future.

Seven in 10 healthcare companies said they would be keeping their vaccine requirements at least until 2023, if not later. That’s compared to the 33% of all companies that said they’d be keeping with the jab requirements through that same timeframe.

When it came to masking, IT and telecom companies were the second most likely to say they had no plans to change their masking rules anytime soon, with 19% saying some point in 2023 would be the absolute earliest.

Just 6% of financial services companies said they’d be sticking with the mask rules and 21% said the current rules would be ending this year.

“Many employers, based on local risk, either removed or intend to remove mask mandates anyway,” said Dr. Jeff Levin-Scherz, a WTW managing director. “I don’t think this will have a dramatic impact on that,” he said, referring to Monday’s ruling.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for public transit was supposed to run until May 3. Federal agencies are reviewing the decision and the Justice Department would make any next steps for litigation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

‘It’s your call’ could backfire, public health officials say

As the mask rules roll down, some public health experts are worried about the way it’s all happening. Hours before the ruling, Dr. Kavita Patel, an Obama administration health policy director, said in a CNBC interview that the “it’s-your-call kind of theme that’s out there” could backfire with a COVID-19 flare-up.

To be clear, there are places where masking rules still apply. That includes subway and commuter train straphangers on New York City-area’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The city of Philadelphia currently has an indoor mask mandate in place for now, in all public places. That includes the city’s school system and the Wells Fargo Center stadium, as the 76ers play the Toronto Raptors in NBA playoffs.

“We recognize that this is a move that some may wish wasn’t necessary, but is a measure that helps us maintain safe and healthy schools and offices,” said Philadelphia school system spokeswoman.

Office work, culture and employee expectations keep getting challenged and redefined as the pandemic continues. It’s going to be no different on this new phase for masks, or the lack them, Levin-Scherz said.

“Employers will need to continue to sort out how to make sure their office remains mask-friendly even if they don’t require masks,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Public Transit#U S Airlines#Maskless#District Court#Justice Department#Delta Air Lines Dal#United Airlines Ual#American Airlines Aal#Amtrak#Wea
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

132K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy