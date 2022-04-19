Mayfield Heights Walmart store closing soon

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Walmart on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights will close by May 20.

The city posted a statement from the retail chain on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations,” Walmart said, according to the city of Mayfield Heights.

Employees at the store will be eligible to transfer to other locations.

