ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Mayfield Heights Walmart store closing soon

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TQ9e_0fDplZvs00

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Walmart on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights will close by May 20.

The city posted a statement from the retail chain on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Video shows men pointing loaded guns at Cleveland police officer

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations,” Walmart said, according to the city of Mayfield Heights.

Employees at the store will be eligible to transfer to other locations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Mayfield Heights, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

Walmart closing a Louisville location that is 'underperforming'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Shutting Some Stores, but Is It Going Out of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic was a death blow for many U.S. businesses despite the government providing generous stimulus. Retail giant Walmart has been shutting down some of its stores, leaving some shoppers wondering whether the company is going out of business. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loaded Guns#Cleveland Police#Mayfield Heights Walmart#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOXBusiness

Helmets sold at Walmart stores nationwide recalled over injury hazard

Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said.
CARS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy