Viewer captures video of coyote walking along the Mario Cuomo Bridge path

A White Plains woman captured video earlier this month of an unusual visitor strolling across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge path.

Michele Zandona saw a coyote while she was walking across the path on April 1. Zandona tells News 12 workers ultimately closed the path while they captured the coyote.

"At first I was afraid, but then I was laughing because he was scared," says Zandona. "I was scared, and I knew he was not going to bite me because of the way he was acting. He was very beautiful. He was very fluffy, not going to lie."

Zandona frequently runs across the bridge because she feels like it's the safest place to run, and even in light of this incident, she tells News 12 she will continue to do so.