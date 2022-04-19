Nike, Boeing share gains lead Dow's 513-point rally

Shares of Nike and Boeing are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.92%

was most recently trading 513 points, or 1.5%, higher, as shares of Nike

NKE,

+0.18%

and Boeing

BA,

-0.93%

have contributed around 25% of the index's intraday rally. Nike's shares are up $5.43 (4.1%) while those of Boeing are up $7.04 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 82-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Walt Disney

DIS,

-4.07%

, Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

+0.05%

, and 3M

MMM,

+0.74%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.