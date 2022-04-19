ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike, Boeing share gains lead Dow's 513-point rally

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago

Shares of Nike and Boeing are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.92%

was most recently trading 513 points, or 1.5%, higher, as shares of Nike

NKE,

+0.18%

and Boeing

BA,

-0.93%

have contributed around 25% of the index's intraday rally. Nike's shares are up $5.43 (4.1%) while those of Boeing are up $7.04 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 82-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Walt Disney

DIS,

-4.07%

, Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

+0.05%

, and 3M

MMM,

+0.74%

. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Related
MarketWatch

Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's 283-point fall

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot are seeing declines Wednesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow DJIA was most recently trading 283 points (0.8%) lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. CRM and Home Depot HD have contributed to the index's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are off $7.52 (3.5%) while those of Home Depot have fallen $8.01 (2.4%), combining for a roughly 102-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing BA, Microsoft MSFT, and Visa V. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow up nearly 275 points on gains in shares of Intel, UnitedHealth

Powered by positive momentum for shares of Intel and UnitedHealth, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon. Shares of Intel. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +0.07%. was most recently trading 274 points higher (0.8%). Intel's shares have climbed $2.62 (5.4%) while...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Pfizer, Alibaba, Carnival, GameStop and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Shares of Nike jumped 2.2% after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. The retailer reported earnings of 87 cents per share on revenues of $10.87 billion, topping analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share on revenues of $10.59 billion. Nike delayed giving its outlook for the year.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Rebound Tuesday, Dow Gains About 200 Points Led by Nike

U.S. stocks rebounded Tuesday as traders digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest rate hike comments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 230 points, or 0.7%, led by Nike's post-earnings report gain. The S&P 500 added 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 2%. Stocks are coming off a volatile...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St gains, with tech, growth shares in the lead

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by a 2% gain in the Nasdaq, as shares of technology and other big growth names rebounded from recent losses and Nike rose after it reported upbeat results. Financial shares also were among the day's best performers...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba, Bilibili shares lead sharp rally for Chinese internet stocks

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese internet stocks were rallying Tuesday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. announced an upsized buyback program in what the Chinese e-commerce giant said was “a sign of confidence about the company’s continued growth in the future.”. Additionally, Reuters reported Tuesday that Chinese regulators asked some...
STOCKS
Sportico

Strong Digital and DTC Gains Lead Nike to Q3 Beat

Click here to read the full article. Nike Inc. reported results for the third quarter of 2022 that beat analysts’ expectations, despite ongoing challenges from the supply chain crisis. As Footwear News reports, the athletic giant on Monday reported revenues of $10.9 billion for Q3, up 5% year over year and 8% on a currency-neutral basis. This beat estimates of $10.59 billion in revenues from a Yahoo survey of analysts and was driven by Nike direct growth of 17%. Net income was $1.4 billion, down 4% year over year. Diluted earnings per share were 87 cents, which also beat analysts’ predictions...
MARKETS
Axios

Boeing 737 crash will test investor confidence

The crash of a Boeing jet in China sent the company’s shares down 5.6% at one point Monday, signaling a test of investor confidence just as the plane maker was starting to put a number of crises in its past. Driving the news: A Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 132...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -1.72% advanced 3.49% to $3,162.31 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +0.35%. rising 1.61% to 4,462.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.00%. rising 1.45% to 34,911.20. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology stocks. Share benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but fell in Seoul and Shanghai. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices pushed higher. Japan reported its trade deficit...
STOCKS
