Nike, Boeing share gains lead Dow's 513-point rally
Shares of Nike and Boeing are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. The Dow
was most recently trading 513 points, or 1.5%, higher, as shares of Nike
and Boeing
have contributed around 25% of the index's intraday rally. Nike's shares are up $5.43 (4.1%) while those of Boeing are up $7.04 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 82-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Walt Disney
, Johnson & Johnson
, and 3M
. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
Comments / 0