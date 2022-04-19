ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State COVID update, April 19

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzuxz_0fDpkyuY00

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic,” Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment for your shot today. If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Cases Per 100k – 23.77
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.71
  • Test Results Reported – 70,118
  • Total Positive – 4,646
  • Percent Positive – 6.18%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.33%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,357
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 790*
  • Patients in ICU – 170
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 64
  • Total Discharges – 293,712 (+583)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,315*
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,573
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,028,092
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 21,761
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 205,061
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022
Capital Region 29.11 29.49 30.13
Central New York 54.07 53.50 52.91
Finger Lakes 34.12 35.12 35.95
Long Island 29.66 29.60 30.93
Mid-Hudson 25.56 25.98 26.48
Mohawk Valley 44.33 45.30 45.63
New York City 26.71 26.54 27.32
North Country 26.90 27.69 28.20
Southern Tier 40.26 40.26 40.15
Western New York 30.38 31.85 32.62
Statewide 29.82 29.99 30.71
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022
Capital Region 7.98% 8.26% 8.59%
Central New York 14.63% 14.68% 14.33%
Finger Lakes 10.89% 11.11% 11.39%
Long Island 5.41% 5.46% 5.55%
Mid-Hudson 4.32% 4.61% 5.34%
Mohawk Valley 8.39% 8.76% 9.08%
New York City 3.15% 3.29% 3.38%
North Country 7.07% 7.41% 7.58%
Southern Tier 9.17% 9.22% 9.20%
Western New York 11.95% 12.76% 13.25%
Statewide 4.90% 5.12% 5.33%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022
Bronx 1.56% 1.64% 1.72%
Kings 2.91% 3.04% 3.18%
New York 4.70% 4.85% 4.85%
Queens 2.82% 2.98% 3.08%
Richmond 3.31% 3.42% 3.45%
Yesterday 4,646 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,065,698. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 60,129 63
Allegany 8,999 11
Broome 46,526 50
Cattaraugus 15,561 9
Cayuga 16,785 16
Chautauqua 23,682 14
Chemung 21,632 29
Chenango 9,463 11
Clinton 17,156 14
Columbia 10,219 16
Cortland 10,923 5
Delaware 7,929 5
Dutchess 64,709 37
Erie 213,043 323
Essex 5,822 3
Franklin 9,661 10
Fulton 12,918 13
Genesee 13,801 8
Greene 8,745 4
Hamilton 886 1
Herkimer 14,191 26
Jefferson 20,403 42
Lewis 6,215 7
Livingston 11,802 4
Madison 13,647 14
Monroe 155,581 185
Montgomery 12,049 4
Nassau 409,997 388
Niagara 48,564 51
NYC 2,337,758 1,823
Oneida 55,098 89
Onondaga 116,674 181
Ontario 20,479 27
Orange 107,858 74
Orleans 8,719 17
Oswego 27,447 40
Otsego 10,141 19
Putnam 24,003 22
Rensselaer 32,062 36
Rockland 93,483 70
Saratoga 47,061 32
Schenectady 33,486 46
Schoharie 5,092 2
Schuyler 3,583 9
Seneca 6,116 5
St. Lawrence 21,711 29
Steuben 20,208 14
Suffolk 431,321 323
Sullivan 18,619 7
Tioga 11,026 12
Tompkins 19,539 39
Ulster 32,325 34
Warren 13,896 12
Washington 12,218 7
Wayne 17,607 17
Westchester 255,290 273
Wyoming 8,361 15
Yates 3,479 9

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 101 70 69.3% 31 30.7%
Central New York 118 79 66.9% 39 33.1%
Finger Lakes 225 104 46.2% 121 53.8%
Long Island 174 84 48.3% 90 51.7%
Mid-Hudson 127 60 47.2% 67 52.8%
Mohawk Valley 43 30 69.8% 13 30.2%
New York City 371 136 36.7% 235 63.3%
North Country 38 22 57.9% 16 42.1%
Southern Tier 71 31 43.7% 40 56.3%
Western New York 89 43 48.3% 46 51.7%
Statewide 1,357 659 48.6% 698 51.4%

Yesterday, 48* total new deaths from 4/15 to 4/18 were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,315*. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 2
Bronx 3
Broome 1
Cayuga 2
Dutchess 1
Kings 5
Livingston 1
Monroe 3
Nassau 4
New York 4
Oneida 2
Onondaga 1
Orange 2
Oswego 1
Putnam 1
Queens 7
Seneca 1
St. Lawrence 1
Suffolk 4
Ulster 1
Westchester 1

Yesterday, 2,021 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,104 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 971,063 82
Central New York 649,341 72
Finger Lakes 869,332 105
Long Island 2,200,866 497
Mid-Hudson 1,720,991 347
Mohawk Valley 326,977 21
New York City 8,081,594 742
North Country 307,034 27
Southern Tier 441,932 41
Western New York 960,244 87
Statewide 16,529,374 2,021

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 889,309 114
Central New York 601,405 76
Finger Lakes 807,270 109
Long Island 1,961,045 500
Mid-Hudson 1,511,892 459
Mohawk Valley 304,547 21
New York City 7,161,143 639
North Country 278,070 34
Southern Tier 405,120 55
Western New York 884,304 97
Statewide 14,804,105 2,104

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 501,250 1,503 12,466
Central New York 339,035 978 9,902
Finger Lakes 525,806 2,195 15,421
Long Island 1,206,228 2,706 20,211
Mid-Hudson 930,816 2,438 19,740
Mohawk Valley 177,055 407 3,960
New York City 3,134,818 4,016 52,493
North Country 158,200 595 4,492
Southern Tier 237,436 596 5,453
Western New York 563,339 1,178 12,949
Statewide 7,773,983 16,612 157,087
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
