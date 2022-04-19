Death investigation underway after BPD finds burning body in Wylam community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a burning body was found in the Wylam community Tuesday morning.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, officers were called to the 500 block of Jersey Street just after 8 a.m. on reports of smoke in the area. Authorities followed the smoke and discovered the source it was coming from, a burning body.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was called and firefighters extinguished the flames and pronounced the victim deceased. An investigation was then launched.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

