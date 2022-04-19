ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New poll shows a third of Kentuckians plan to travel more

By Nefertiti Jenkins
WTVQ
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – A new poll by AAA Travel finds Kentuckians making big plans to get away this summer despite the highest gas prices in years. In fact, 33 percent of residents surveyed say they are planning to travel more this summer than last summer, and many say it...

WTVQ

Kentucky’s first Buc-ee’s opens in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s first Buc-ee’s family travel center opened on Tuesday in Madison County with an official ribbon-cutting, fanfare and huge crowds. The business is at mile marker 83 along I-75. Local, state and federal politicians were on hand for the 11:00 a.m. ribbon-cutting, including...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Envision AESC’s investment in Kentucky to create 2,000 new jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, along with Gov. Andy Beshear, announced today its $2 billion investment to build a new, state-of-the-art gigafactory in the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green, Warren County. The 30GWh plant will create 2,000 skilled jobs in the region, producing battery cells and modules to power the next generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

AAA reports pump prices stabilize as demand, oil costs rebound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The slide in gas prices slowed to a crawl over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands. According to AAA, the war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBEZ

Majority of Americans want masks for travelers, a new polls finds

A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVQ

State releases annual county unemployment data for 2021, shows decrease

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Annual unemployment rates decreased in all 120 Kentucky counties in 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The annual jobless rate for Woodford County was the lowest in the commonwealth in 2021...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

$4.9 million in grants announced to expand treatment, recovery services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the award of $4.9 million in grant funding to help address Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) by offering comprehensive treatment and recovery services to pregnant and parenting women. According to the governor’s office, the funding has been distributed to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Aviation Summer Camps return to Kentucky this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NEWS RELEASE) – Before establishing organized STEM curricula in our schools, the Summer Camp at The Aviation Museum of Kentucky offered future aeronautical specialists and pilots an engaging experience in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The campers even enjoyed a flight and the opportunity to enter flying...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Blue Grass Airport drops mask mandate after TSA announcement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Signs telling guests to wear a mask at Blue Grass Airport were taken down on Tuesday afternoon following the Transportation Security Administration’s announcement Monday that it will no longer enforce the Center for Disease Control’s mask mandate. The decision comes after a federal...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Legendary businessman and UK benefactor Bill Gatton has died

UPDATE (4/19/22) – University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is sharing condolences for the late Bill Gatton. Capilouto issued the following statement Tuesday morning:. “Bill Gatton was a Kentucky original. Born and raised in small coalfield town, Mr. Gatton became an iconic businessman, who early on had fostered in him a lifelong belief in hard work, generosity and service. As part of that commitment, Mr. Gatton always saw his alma mater as a shining beacon – the place that could do the most to serve and make better his native state. And he pushed us – every day and in so many ways — to live up to that responsibility and to make real that aspiration. He knew from his own life how important an education was and is to the future. And he endeavored to make such an education possible for thousands and thousands of students, most of whom will never know him or how much he was committed to their success. In addition to his personal contributions, Mr. Gatton had an indelible impact on so many other donors, who inspired by his example, stepped forward to make gifts that have continued our progress and transformation. Such influence underscores the idea that more than numbers and dollars was an unshakable commitment to the state that he loved, the institution that bears its name and that he believed was most important to its future.”
LEXINGTON, KY
