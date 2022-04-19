New poll shows a third of Kentuckians plan to travel more

UPDATE (4/19/22) – University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is sharing condolences for the late Bill Gatton. Capilouto issued the following statement Tuesday morning:. “Bill Gatton was a Kentucky original. Born and raised in small coalfield town, Mr. Gatton became an iconic businessman, who early on had fostered in him a lifelong belief in hard work, generosity and service. As part of that commitment, Mr. Gatton always saw his alma mater as a shining beacon – the place that could do the most to serve and make better his native state. And he pushed us – every day and in so many ways — to live up to that responsibility and to make real that aspiration. He knew from his own life how important an education was and is to the future. And he endeavored to make such an education possible for thousands and thousands of students, most of whom will never know him or how much he was committed to their success. In addition to his personal contributions, Mr. Gatton had an indelible impact on so many other donors, who inspired by his example, stepped forward to make gifts that have continued our progress and transformation. Such influence underscores the idea that more than numbers and dollars was an unshakable commitment to the state that he loved, the institution that bears its name and that he believed was most important to its future.”

