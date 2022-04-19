Cooking with Chef Bryan - Ham and Shell Pasta Salad

When I was growing up, after any holiday meal that involved a ham, the subsequent days would be filled with an endless array of creative dishes to use up every little bit of leftovers. One of the first things my mom would always make was a big batch of ham salad for sandwiches, appetizers, and snacks. However, you don’t have to wait for leftover holiday ham to make this classic dish. When I get a craving for ham salad, I head to the deli counter and find my favorite sliced deli ham. Instead of asking for it to be sliced thin for sandwiches, I simply request they cut off about a 2-inch chunk. Then, I can take it home, cube it, and toss it into the food processor with celery, mayo, and more to make ham salad.

RECIPES ・ 23 DAYS AGO