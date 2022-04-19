ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jason Momoa to star in Minecraft live-action movie

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrGTs_0fDpkHOf00

( ABC4 ) – According to multiple media outlets , Warner Bros. is set to produce a live-action movie based on the popular video game Minecraft.

Jason Momoa is set to star in the movie with Utah native Jared Hess set to direct. Hess is known for directing big hits such as “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Nacho Libre.”

Producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee are also onboard with movies such as “Dune” already under their belt.

Andrew Garfield will star as LDS detective in new show

IMDB has already posted some information on their website stating the movie synopsis as: “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.”

Minecraft first debuted in 2011 and acquired over 100 million users in just a few years. Microsoft later acquired the game for $2.5 billion in 2014.

The release date for the movie has not been revealed yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

10 Utah cities ranked as best in nation for small businesses

(ABC4) – With so many people starting up their own businesses now, a study was done by WalletHub in order to determine the top cities across the United States to start a business. Utah had the most cities on the list, with 10 cities listed out of the top 30 and taking the top 2 […]
UTAH STATE
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Talks Hollywood Being ‘Inaccessible’ For Many In The Past, And How He Hopes To Change That

You may know Jason Momoa from Game of Thrones, Aquaman, and Denis Villeneuve’s recent reimagining of Dune, but it appears Hollywood’s favorite Hawaiian hunk is looking to make an impact on the industry in a different way. After his Apple TV+ series Chief of War was announced, Momoa opened up about the entertainment field being "inaccessible" for many people like himself and detailed what he is doing to change that.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jason Momoa Rocks a French Braid and Pink Scrunchie at 2022 Oscars

Jason Momoa brought his signature fashion flair to the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet. The Dune actor and presenter, 42, is never afraid to play with daring colors, patterns or bold beauty looks — and his Oscars look proved just that. Momoa kept his ensemble classic and chic for...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role

Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Lee
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jason Momoa
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Hit Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reboot Debuts First Trailer

A hit Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reboot has dropped its first trailer, which you can watch below! Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 film by Chuck Russell, which starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a U.S. Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in "erasing" the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. The film was another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s – although critics were less kind to the film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie#Video Game#Nexstar Media Inc
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
People

The Batman Locks in HBO Max Premiere Date

The Batman is coming home soon. Now in theaters, Robert Pattinson's take on the DC Comics character will launch on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM ET, as reported by Deadline. Also starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Be Streaming?

Warner Bros. is still squeezing money out of the Harry Potter franchise with Fantastic Beasts 3, aka Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The third installment of this prequel film series follows the story of a young Albus Dumbledore, and his boyfriend-turned-enemy Gellert Grindelwald. Directed by David Yates, the cast includes Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and Katherine Waterston also star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Minecraft
E! News

Jason Momoa Debuts Braided Hairstyle at the 2022 Oscars

Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart" Aquaman jumped out of the water and onto the red carpet with new hair. Jason Momoa arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet on March 27 with a head-turning hair change. The actor pulled back his gorgeous curly locks into a tight braid.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy