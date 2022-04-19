Jason Momoa to star in Minecraft live-action movie

( ABC4 ) – According to multiple media outlets , Warner Bros. is set to produce a live-action movie based on the popular video game Minecraft.

Jason Momoa is set to star in the movie with Utah native Jared Hess set to direct. Hess is known for directing big hits such as “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Nacho Libre.”

Producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee are also onboard with movies such as “Dune” already under their belt.

IMDB has already posted some information on their website stating the movie synopsis as: “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.”

Minecraft first debuted in 2011 and acquired over 100 million users in just a few years. Microsoft later acquired the game for $2.5 billion in 2014.

The release date for the movie has not been revealed yet.

