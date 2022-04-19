ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

One Massachusetts woman's quest to live — and eat — off the land and write about it

By Sarah Leeson Tiziana Dearing
WBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTamar Haspel, a James Beard award-winning columnist for the Washington Post, pens the column, "Unearthed," which she says "tackles food from every angle." Haspel moved to...

www.wbur.org

Boston 25 News WFXT

Story Land in New Hampshire is going cashless

GLEN, N.H. — A beloved children’s theme park in New Hampshire is going 100% cashless. Story Land in Glen says that effective on opening day on May 21, the park and neighboring aquarium will only accept credit, debit, and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments at it properties.
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Writing About Blackness in Its Fullness

This is a subscriber-exclusive edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. As I approach the end of my book tour, I find myself returning to the process of writing South to America. I’ve been in the South, seen my people along the way, and retrod ground I walked while working on it. I’m also rereading books I had consulted. One, The South Today, is a 1965 collection of essays by Black and white Southerners edited by Willie Morris. They reflect on home: going home and changes to their homes, in light of the civil-rights movement.
SOCIETY
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
FUN 107

Boston’s Underground Donut Tours Are a Sweet Treat

There's never a shortage of entertaining things to do in Boston. In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique and eclectic offerings that help give Boston its individuality and character.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Why Is Schwan’s Changing Its Name In Maine & New Hampshire?

As a kid who loved to eat, and loved to try new foods, I was always super excited to see that Schwan's food truck roll up to the house. Living in Northern Maine in the 1990s, we were limited when it came to getting certain types of foods. The first time I ever had curry it was from Schwan's. Same for burritos. Also, they had the best ice cream treats. Those frozen yogurt "push-ups" and the drummies (sundae cones).
MAINE STATE
WBUR

How the Jewish Vacation Guide helped families travel safely to the Catskills

The Catskill Mountains became famous for Jewish resorts in the early to mid-20th Century. But such enclaves formed out of necessity — with antisemitism widespread and millions of Ku Klux Klan members nationwide. It all started with a book: the Jewish Vacation Guide, which cataloged where Jews would be...
TRAVEL
WBUR

Booker Prize-winning author Douglas Stuart puts queer love to the test in 'Young Mungo'

When novelist Douglas Stuart writes about his home city and its people, he wants his reader to feel immersed in working-class Glasgow. His 2020 book “Shuggie Bain,” about a boy dealing with his mother’s alcoholism and his own sexuality, won the Booker Prize. This year, he published his second novel, “Young Mungo,” about a queer romance that leads to a perilious fishing trip.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WBUR

'Burgerz' at ArtsEmerson and 'Too Fat for China' in Watertown go outside the box to explore issues

When most compelling, theater rings with truths. Truths about the world we live in and about ourselves. Currently, two one-person shows, "Too Fat for China" (April 29-30 at Watertown's Mosesian Center for the Arts) and "Burgerz," use lived experience to talk about a critical moment in the theater makers' lives and how those occurrences relate to larger social failings or realizations. For Gloucester memoirist and comedian Phoebe Potts, her battle with infertility and subsequently adoption delivered with humor and grace in "Too Fat for China" pushes her to cross uncomfortable boundaries in a racist, capitalist system. For the puissant British actor and theater maker Travis Alabanza, who is trans, a crushing assault makes them ponder our propensity for empathy for trans people amid danger and adversity.
WATERTOWN, MA
WBUR

Answers to the so-called mysteries of the moai on Easter Island are hidden in plain sight

It's been 300 years since European explorers landed on a South Pacific island on Easter Sunday — and named it Easter Island. Upon discovering the massive rock sculptures, called moai, several Western theories were born about them and the people who created them. But the people native to the island have long revealed details about the moai that negate those theories.
SCIENCE

