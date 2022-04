Camp Fire staff presented their environmental program “Nature’s Jewels” to Geri Zagorianos’s first grade class at Heartland Christian School. Students explored the delicate world of the butterfly, their life cycle and their importance to our world. Pictured from left are Caleb Blankenship, Graham Rhodes and Liam Evans. For information about Camp Fire programs and summer camp, call 330-385-0645. Camp Fire is a United Way Agency. (Submitted photo)

ANIMALS ・ 28 DAYS AGO