The Ford Mustang has been offered in convertible form from the very beginning, giving consumers the option to purchase a drop top version of the iconic pony car for decades. In the past, that has also included the ultimate version of the Mustang – the Shelby GT500. In fact, the last generation of the Mustang (internal code name S197) was available as a drop top in the ultra-high-performance GT500 guise. As a result, many expected to see the current generation Mustang GT500 to offer a convertible variant when it launched for the 2020 model year. That, however, never materialized, and it appears that Ford had a very good reason for not creating a Mustang GT500 convertible from the current S550 model.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO