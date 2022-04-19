ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I’m a cleaning pro – how to get your tiles sparkling using just 2 household items

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ONE area that collects a lot of dirt in a home is the floor.

It gets stepped on with filthy shoes, pets run around it all day, and food crumbs drop to its surface without anyone even noticing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw7X0_0fDpj9Nt00
Cleaning experts revealed the best way to mop your tiled floors Credit: Tik Tok / theggsistersofficial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTluK_0fDpj9Nt00
Boiling water is key Credit: Tik Tok / theggsistersofficial

If you have tiled floors at home, the cleaning expert duo who goes by The GG Sisters said you need to follow their recipe when you mop.

Posting to their TikTok account @theggsistersofficial, they revealed the products they use to remove the gross debris these floors carry—and you likely have everything you need at home.

“Boiling water is a must,” they explained.

“If it is not boiling, you’re not doing it right because it literally picks up dirt and grime build-up and disinfects.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sNF2_0fDpj9Nt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psffO_0fDpj9Nt00

Next, add half a cup of laundry detergent, one cup of vinegar, and a sprinkle of baking soda to the bucket.

Then, get to mopping.

“It will shine those floors, clean them, and make them smell great.”

If you’re dealing with carpet floors instead of tiled ones, a cleaning expert named Kristen, who goes by @SouthernEscape on TikTok, shared an easy tip to deep shampoo them.

“What happens when you put an entire gain pod in your carpet shampooer? Well, let’s find out,” she said.

After dropping a pod into the shampooer, she began sweeping the carpeted living room.

Showing the newly cleaned carpet, she said: “Look at those crisp lines! O M G.”

The cleaning guru was equally shocked by the amount of dirt that poured out of her shampooer when she emptied it into the toilet bowl.

Excited about her discovery, she moved on to her home’s hallway.

“Here’s the before,” she said while pointing the camera at a scuffed up, spotty carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNKhx_0fDpj9Nt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muiKf_0fDpj9Nt00

The pitch-black water that soon filled up the shampooer was both horrifying and satisfying to see.

Her “after” shot revealed a crisp, even-colored carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BViDu_0fDpj9Nt00
The combination of steaming water with detergent, vinegar, and baking soda will leave your floors shining like new Credit: Tik Tok / theggsistersofficial

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Cockroaches in Kitchen Cabinets

Finding cockroaches in the kitchen can be a nightmare—especially when they’ve made it into your cabinets and pantry. Unfortunately, seeing just one or two roaches means that there are likely more nearby. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed quickly. Roaches are not only unsightly but can carry diseases and be a particular risk for pets in the home.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gg Sisters#Tiktok#Theggsistersofficial#Southernescape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
The Kitchn

My Grandmother Had One Simple Rule That’s Kept My Family’s Kitchen Drawers Spotless for More than 75 Years

My grandmother’s kitchen was a fabulous ’70’s kitchen with yellow formica counters and a trailing ivy that hung in a half-circle basket from the ceiling. A tiny bird made of itty-bitty feathers glued to a styrofoam ball perched on a wire stuck into the soil, and the cat, Michelle, liked to curl up on the ottoman by the TV, annoyed at all the family noise but choosing to hang out with us anyway.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
396K+
Followers
19K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy