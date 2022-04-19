ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Biggest Questions Explained

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer is now online. And, while it finally gave a lot of Marvel fans some much-needed relief in finally getting to see the next chapter of Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) journey following Avengers: Endgame, it also left a lot of people heading to Google with a...

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Radical New Look

Marvel fans have what may be the best look yet as Thor's new look in Thor: Love and Thunder thanks to an unexpected source. Marvel already revealed the new blu costume via the new toy line. Now Hallmark has revealed a new Christmas tree ornament featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor in his new costume and donning his helmet, striking a powerful pose (via @common_writer on Twitter). You can take a look below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Episode 3 Has Marvel Fans Thinking They've Spotted a Major Black Panther Connection

Moon Knight Episode 3 certainly opens a much wider door on the mystery of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) – as well as the larger supernatural world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MILD SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In "The Friendly Type" Marc Spector gets pulled into a desparate gamble by Khonshu: summoning the other Egyptian gods to the Great Pyramid of Giza to discuss what to do about the looming threat posed by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the Goddess Ammit that he serves. That meeting of gods had some interesting figures in attendance – and Marvel fans think one of them was the Panther God that gives the Black Panther his powers!
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

As Thor: Love and Thunder approaches, Marvel's Avengers is reportedly adding Jane Foster's Thor

Jane Foster is reportedly coming to Marvel's Avengers as a playable hero. That's according to reputable leaker Miller, who previously (and credibly) suggested that She-Hulk was next in line for Crystal Dynamics' superhero brawler. In a recent Twitter thread, they claimed that She-Hulk was delayed to ensure her release lines up more closely with the launch of the She-Hulk Disney Plus series, and that Jane Foster, positioned as something of an echo fighter for Thor, is coming next to fill the gap created by She-Hulk's delay.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Debuts Anya's Most Adorable Look

Spy x Family is here at last, and the show is already considered a hit with fans around the world. The Shonen Jump series made its successful jump to television this month, and of course, that means Anya is the fandom's newest obsession. After all, the telepath is too cute to overlook, and one cosplayer is getting all the love right now thanks to their adorable take on the girl.
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes. Chris Hemsworth is set to break the record for the only Avenger to have a fourth standalone film. Announced in San Diego Comic-Con 2019, bringing back director Taika Waititi to helm the fourth Thor film. However, both release dates of Thor: Love and Thunder and filming dates were delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eventually, it was reported that the film already wrapped up productions earlier last year and now, with more than four months before its initial release date, any teasers or trailers about the film are still nowhere to be seen. Apparently, director Taika Waititi is still doing some reshoots for the upcoming Thor 4 film.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Thor: Love and Thunder reshoots reportedly underway

Thor’s next cinematic outing is still on track. However, a certain A-lister is heading back to the MCU set for filming. According to The Ankler, Christian Bale – who is set to play the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the God Butcher, is reportedly undergoing reshoots.
MOVIES
People

Everything to Know About Thor: Love and Thunder

After a long wait, Marvel finally shared the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on April 18. Though the clip is less than two minutes long, it's jam-packed with action sequences, fun surprises, and a great soundtrack to back it all up. Starring Chris Hemsworth as the fan-favorite...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Lost City Star Sandra Bullock Wants Daniel Radcliffe to Be MCU's Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter, and will soon be playing the titular role in Weird: The Al Yankovich Story. Currently, you can catch him on the big screen in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock. While the actor has a lot of fun projects in the works, there's one role the Internet wants to see him play, and that's Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the casting suggestion keeps coming up, and now Radcliffe's The Lost City co-star is joining the campaign.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writer Reveals Venom Deleted Scenes

Somewhere in the vast Multiverse, there's a more venomous version of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the movie's mid-credits scene, a drunken Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) disappears from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after magically teleporting there​ in the final moments of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. According to Chris McKenna, who co-wrote No Way Home with Erik Sommers, the writers weighed versions where Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) unruly spell pulls Eddie/Venom out of Sony's Spider-Man Universe earlier in the movie. In one idea, Venom is present for the final battle​ involving the three Spider-Men and multiversal villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Thor Love and Thunder's big bad could be teased in an unlikely spot

Thor: Love and Thunder has released its first trailer after much anticipation. It was viewed a whopping 209 million times in 24 hours, proving that desire for MCU movies has not dwindled despite the seemingly endless plethora of Marvel-related content. While the trailer did give us a first look at...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Guardians of the Galaxy Member Returns in Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

Be prepared to get your fair share of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The group of lovable cosmic characters will get their own holiday special and sequel before too long, both of which are currently filming. Before both of those projects are released, however, the group will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth's eponymous Asgardian and his wide supporting cast. As confirmed by the Love and Thunder teaser released Monday, even Kraglin (Sean Gunn) will be making his appearance.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder: Are There Two Versions of the Mjolnir At The Same Time with Jane's Re-forged Hammer?

If there is another thing that went through so much as the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe progressed, the Mjolnir has its own narrative to tell from the moment of its arrival to having been reforged by its newest wielder, Jane Foster. After Endgame, are there two versions of Mjolnir in existence at the same time in Thor: Love and Thunder?
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Just Revived a VERY Obscure Character After Decades-Long Absence

DC's Infinite Frontier initiative has been zigging and zagging in some interesting ways, telling a story that hasn't been afraid to dive into the more specific echelons of DC canon. That has especially been the case for the stories centered around the "omniverse", which have used multiversal storytelling to weave surprising characters in and out of events. This week's Flashpoint Beyond #0 took that mindset to new heights, with a story that not only changed the way fans might have looked at the original Flashpoint event, but reintroduced a long-dormant character within DC lore. Spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #0 from Geoff Johns, Eduardo Risso, Trish Mulvihill, and Rob Leigh below! Only look if you want to know!
COMICS

