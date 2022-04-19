ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I’m worried sick!’ – Roy Keane fears rivals Liverpool winning quadruple and slams Man Utd for targeting fourth

By Kealan Hughes
 1 day ago
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane admitted that he is petrified about the prospect of Liverpool winning the quadruple.

The Sky Sports pundit is fearful of the momentum Liverpool have and believes they could win everything if they have a little bit of luck on their side.

Roy Keane feared for Manchester United against Liverpool Credit: Sky Sports
Keane says Liverpool's momentum could carry them to a quadruple win Credit: AFP

He pointed out Liverpool's good fitness levels as well as the changes they've made to the squad - notably the January addition of Luis Diaz.

Ahead of Liverpool's game against Manchester United, Keane was asked about the Reds' chances of winning the quadruple during Sky Sports' pre-match coverage.

Keane responded: "You need a bit of luck, you need a fit strong squad and Liverpool have got that.

"Liverpool do have the momentum with them.

"Can it be done? Could any team do it? The squad, manager they've got here, I'm worried sick.

"They just might, you never know with a little bit of luck, but look at the squad the changes they've made.

"The big word in football is momentum and they've got that.

"The next four, five, six weeks who knows, I'm worried."

The Irishman was also questioned about his former club United and Keane expressed his worry about the prospect of another humiliation at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Keane's fears were compounded on Tuesday night when Liverpool ran riot in a 4-0 victory.

He also condemned those who are "excited" about United possibly finishing fourth, implying such a goal should be the bare minimum for the Red Devils.

Keane added: "Even finishing fourth, if people are going to get excited about that then they are in trouble.

"But it's something to aim for to save the season, it will maybe help in the summer with the new manager getting players in.

"They're obviously way off it at the moment and you fear for them tonight.

"We've seen earlier in the season particularly when Liverpool played United, this Untied team gave up at Old Trafford.

"You'd be fearful and if Liverpool are really at it then this is going to be a long night for United obviously."

