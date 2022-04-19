ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can get free drinks at Panera until July with simple trick – how it works

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
PANERA Bread has introduced an unlimited drink subscription service and for a limited time, it's completely free.

The Panera Unlimited Sip Club Subscription offers unlimited free coffee, iced coffee, lemonade, hot tea, and fountain drinks for subscribers.

Unlimited Sip Club members can switch their drink every two hours and are entitled to free refills of whatever's in their cup at all times.

The subscription ordinarily costs $10.99 per month, but Panera is waiving the costs through July 4 if you sign up before May 6.

That means you can get at least two months of free, bottomless coffee and other drinks.

The National Coffee Association found in a survey that 62% of American adults drink coffee daily.

And considering that the average coffee drinker spends $92 each month on their drinks, according to Acorns, this subscription offers huge potential savings.

Cold brews, espressos, iced teas, and a few other items are not included, but 26 drinks in total are all-you-can-drink.

“Our guests have loved the subscription model and the convenience and value it brings to their daily lives," Panera chief executive Niren Chaudhary said in a statement.

"From our new charged lemonades to our fan favorite passion papaya green iced tea to bubly™ lime from PepsiCo, we’re excited to give our guests even more choice and more beverage options to fuel their day.”

Panera is also using the subscription to promote its new line of charged lemonade, sweet drinks containing as much caffeine as a coffee.

"With the addition of charged lemonades, the Unlimited Sip Club has a distinctive portfolio of drinks that can satisfy all our guests," Eduardo Luz, Panera Bread's chief brand & concept officer, said.

According to the company, the Unlimited Sip Club is the first-ever nationwide unlimited beverage subscription for self-serve beverages.

You'll need to sign up with a credit card, but if you join before May 6, your membership is free through July 4.

And since the next payment renewal after July 4 is July 18, you get free access to the service through that date.

You can cancel anytime before that with no cost, or stick with the service and get all your Panera drinks for $10.99 monthly.

To take advantage of the subscription's perks, you will need to sign up for MyPanera, the brand's free loyalty program.

You can monitor and redeem your MyPanera and Unlimited Sip Club deals through the MyPanera app or online.

In addition, The Sun also broke down five ways you can save money at Panera, including through MyPanera rewards.

And Panera rolled out a chicken sandwich in March to compete with Chick-fil-A and others in the ever-expanding fast-food wars.

