Manchester United and Liverpool fans join together for an impeccably observed minute's applause at Anfield to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo after the tragic death of his son... with home support singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters have tonight come together to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause following the death of his newborn son.

The Portugal international and Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday their baby boy had tragically passed away soon after his partner gave birth to twins, with their daughter thankfully surviving.

Fans, team-mates and many social media users have sent their condolences to the 37-year-old and supporters of rivals Liverpool said they were keen to offer a gesture of their own ahead of tonight's clash against Man United at Anfield.

And in the seventh minute of their Premier League clash - when the hosts were leading thanks to Luis Diaz's goal - Reds fans stayed true to their word by joining together with their Red Devils counterparts to hold an applause during the seventh minute, the same number Ronaldo wears at Man United.

Some United fans also held up Ronaldo's shirt during the impeccably observed minute's silence, with Reds supporters chanting 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the 60 seconds.

Liverpool's German boss Jurgen Klopp was also seen applauding, while players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

United boss Ralf Rangnick also told Sky Sports before the game: 'Of course this is the worst that can happen. I'm a father with two sons myself so I'm fully aware what that means and we're all behind him, we're all with him and we wish him and his family that they are strong together.'

The United star - who is not featuring in tonight's match against Jurgen Klopp's side as a result of the tragedy - announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Rodriguez, 28.

Liverpool and Manchester United supporters have tonight come together to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo
Home fans at Anfield clapped and also sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during seventh minute
Reds fans therefore stayed true to their word of promising to hold applause for Ronaldo
The minute's applause was impeccably observed with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also clapping
Ronaldo's No 7 shirt at United was also held up by some fans in attendance at Anfield

But a statement from the couple on Monday confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain'.

'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,' the announcement read.

'Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

'We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.'

Support has since been coming in on social media for the heartbroken pair, with team-mate and England international Marcus Rashford leading the tributes, saying on Twitter: 'Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I'm so sorry.'

Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, said on Instagram: 'I love you and my heart is all there on this side... May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more...

Ronaldo's and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday they had lost their newborn son
Fans, team-mates and many social media users have sent their condolences to the 37-year-old
A post from a Liverpool fan page has said they will hold the applause in the seventh minute
A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived

'Our little angel is already in her father's lap, and our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters...'

Jamaican world-record sprinter Usain Bolt, who is a United fan, replied to Ronaldo's Instagram post with three praying emojis, while Piers Morgan said: 'Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family.'

His club Manchester United stated their support, saying: 'Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.'

Gary Lineker tweeted: 'Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family.'

Team-mates such as Diogo Dalot, David de Gea and Alex Telles also replied with love-heart emojis as the dressing-room sent their support to their star player.

Georgina shares daughter Alana, three, with Cristiano, and the Manchester United star also has son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four

Georgina and footballer Cristiano famously met while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid, as they caught eyes across the rails in a Gucci store in 2016.

In June 2017, the then-Real Madrid star surprised fans with the news he'd welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate, and just one month later he and Georgina announced they were expecting their first child together.

Georgina then gave birth to their daughter Alana on November 12, 2017, with the sportsman announcing the news on Instagram, writing: 'Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!'

Cristiano has in the past claimed he wants to take his tally of children to seven, matching his notorious shirt number and lifestyle brand CR7.

Speaking during an interview in China in July 2017 when he had just three kids and had been dating Georgina for around a year, he was quoted by Portuguese daily Correio da Manha as saying: 'My eldest Cristianinho is very happy.

'He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good.'

Georgina is pictured alongside Cristiano Jr., clutching his father's Manchester United shirt after his return to Manchester was announced last year
Liverpool were ahead before the minute's applause following Luis Diaz's goal on the counter

