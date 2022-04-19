ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtJ6l_0fDpidgx00

There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season.

The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the sleeves of their jerseys.

The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players' association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. The sides adopted an Aug. 6, 2021, proposal by MLB to amend a section of the Official Baseball Rules which states: “No part of the uniform shall include patches or designs relating to commercial advertisement."

MLB's proposal read: "Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else in these rules, a club may license to third-party commercial sponsors the right to place their name, logos and/or marks on the uniform, provided that the patch or design is approved in advance by the Office of the Commissioner after consultation with the players' association.”

MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year's postseason.

The Padres will have the ads on the right sleeves of left-handed hitters and pitchers, and the left sleeves of righties — so as to face cameras more often.

“Motorola’s iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement Tuesday.

MLB and the union agreed that player commercial deals in place as of the start of the 2022 season cannot be challenged by the league or its teams.

Baseball has had ads in the past for special events. For the opening series in Tokyo, the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs wore sleeve patches in 2000 for the insurance company AIU and helmet decals for the am/pm convenience store chain, according to uni-watch.com. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays had sleeve ads and helmet decals for the Japanese electronics company Ricoh in 2004; the Oakland Athletics had Pepsi ads on their sleeves and the Boston Red Sox EMC in 2008, when Ricoh was on both teams helmets; the Seattle Mariners had Boeing on sleeves and Oakland Athletics had the social app company Gloops in 2012, when Gloops was on both sleeves; and Oakland had MGM Resorts on sleeves and Seattle had the petroleum company Eneos in 2019, when there were no helmet ads.

Eintracht Braunschweig, then in the Bundesliga, became the first German club with advertising in March 1973 under an agreement with Jägermeister.

Jersey ads in Britain's professional leagues started with Scotland's Hibernian during the 1977-78 season and Bukta, a sportswear company, and extended to English League fields when Liverpool reached an agreement with Hitachi ahead of the 1979-80 season.

Juventus began shirt advertising in Serie A under a deal with Ariston in 1979, and Real Madrid started in Spain's La Liga with Zanussi in 1982, according to footballpink.net.

Major League Soccer became the first of the major North American leagues to allow jersey ads in 2007. Real Salt Lake was the first to announce a deal, with the dietary supplement juice company XanGo.

Among other North American leagues, the NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season. The NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising this season.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 4

Related
ABC News

New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes pitches immaculate inning, strikes out 12 batters in five innings

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees pitched an immaculate inning against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth on Sunday. Cortes retired Anthony Santander on a called strike, a foul ball and a foul tip. Then he got Ryan McKenna on a swinging strike and two called strikes. Robinson Chirinos went down on a swinging strike, a called strike and another swinging strike.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Jake Arrieta announces retirement from baseball after 12 seasons, says 'It's just my time'

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta announced Monday that he's retiring after a 12-season career. "Well, I haven't signed the papers, man, but I'm done. It's time for me to step away from the game," Arrieta said on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast. "At some point the uniform goes to somebody else and it's just my time, really."
MLB
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola#Yankees#Uni#Major League Baseball#The San Diego Padres
ABC News

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon to endorse sportsbook, becoming first active MLB player to do so

For the first time, an active Major League Baseball player will endorse a bookmaker in the United States. MaximBet and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon have reached a partnership that will have the four-time All-Star appearing as a brand ambassador in marketing campaigns, promotions and social media content and at fan events for the online sportsbook.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Stott is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Didi Gregorius is returning to the lineup to replace Stott at shortstop and hit eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pepsi
FanSided

San Diego Padres add two bats to reshape their lineup

Every year, something unexpected happens for the San Diego Padres. Last season, the San Diego Padres were a good team on paper. But they suffered a few key injuries to the lineup and did not have the required bench depth to adequately replace those missing. Suddenly, the bats went silent as the thoughts of playing October baseball drifted away.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC News

Milwaukee Bucks 'win ugly,' survive Chicago Bulls rally in Game 1

MILWAUKEE -- On the way to winning their first NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks transformed into a defensive juggernaut during the postseason, finishing No. 1 among playoff teams in defensive efficiency after placing near the bottom of the top 10 during the regular season. The Bucks dipped to the No.14...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC News

ABC News

615K+
Followers
148K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy