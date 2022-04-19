33-year-old suspect arrested in drug, gun charges following SW Topeka Boulevard traffic stop
Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday.
His name is Richard Miller and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: possession of firearm while under the influence; possession of stolen firearm; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
SCSO said Miller was arrested following SW Topeka Boulevard traffic stop.
Right before 3 a.m. early Sunday morning, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Boulevard on a 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora for a traffic violation.
The 33-year-old driver was taken into custody.
He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
