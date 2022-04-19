ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

33-year-old suspect arrested in drug, gun charges following SW Topeka Boulevard traffic stop

Lawrence Post
 23 hours ago
Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday.

His name is Richard Miller and he is now charged with multiple charges, including: possession of firearm while under the influence; possession of stolen firearm; driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

SCSO said Miller was arrested following SW Topeka Boulevard traffic stop.

Right before 3 a.m. early Sunday morning, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Boulevard on a 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora for a traffic violation.

The 33-year-old driver was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

KSNT News

Man booked into jail by TPD in connection to shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been booked into the Shawnee County jail by the Topeka Police Department on several charges including aggravated battery and drug possession in connection to a shooting that happened early on Thursday. According to the TPD, on March 24, 2022 at 3 a.m. police were sent to a local hospital […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
