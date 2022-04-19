Jerry Farley announced that he will be retiring as president of Washburn University Sept. 30, 2022 after serving in the job for more than 25 years

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the statement, Washburn President Jerry Farley said he will be taking on the role of President Emeritus with a focus on fundraising and international student recruitment.

During his time as one of the longest-serving presidents in Washburn University’s 158-year history, Farley had a significant impact on the nature of the campus.

He returned the campus to a more traditional college experience by adding multiple residence halls.

He also led the effort to add new and expanded spaces for teaching and attracted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Forensic Center to campus which allowed the university to add multiple world-class forensic programs to the academic portfolio.

President Jerry Farley released the following statement:

“I began discussing my retirement with the board more than two years ago to ensure an orderly and effective transfer of executive authority when the time came for me to step back from the day to day duties of the presidency. My wife Susan and I have been carefully considering the timing of our retirement for several months now and we have decided that this is the correct time for us.

I expect to have a small office somewhere on campus where I can continue to serve a university and community that I love. In the meantime, I will work with the board to make the transition of executive authority as smooth and effective as possible when they pick a new president.

It has been my great honor to serve Washburn as President. My wife Susan has served right alongside me and we have been blessed with great colleagues and a highly supportive community.”