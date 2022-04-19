Tieghan Gerard talks new Half Baked Harvest cookbook and kitchen essentials

If you’re a seasoned pro at hunting for recipes on Pinterest, cooking videos sprinkled on Instagram reels or well-photographed creations bound in a hardcover book, you’re probably familiar with Half Baked Harvest .

Blogger Tieghan Gerard , recipe developer and curator of the brand (with more than 4 million followers!), is praised for her modern-day take on cooking: bringing indulgent, enhanced versions of your homemade favorites in an easy-to-follow (and delicious-to-eat) way.

“I started Half Baked Harvest when I was 19 and have been cooking for my family all throughout high school,” Gerard told the New York Post. “The day I started it, I never looked back and it’s been a slow and steady, incredible growth.”

Truthfully, we see Half Baked Harvest as comfort food, happily whipping up Gerard’s homemade whole wheat pancakes, penne vodka sauce and parmesan-crusted pork chops whenever we have the chance. (Related: Laura Vitale’s Favorite Kitchen Products ).

Now, Gerard launched her second cookbook, “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals” on March 29, bringing her avid recipe-followers (ourselves included) into the pages of even more flavor.

Amazon

“The first cookbook consisted of overly creative recipes, with some a bit more complicated and time-intensive; it’s a great cookbook if you want to cook on Saturday night and make a really fun meal,” she explains. “This new cookbook is more focused on color, more wholesome ingredients and simple recipes that are so flavorful, too.”

What’s more, Gerard has partnered with California Olive Ranch to create a co-branded 100% California Extra Virgin Olive Oil . The best part? Ten percent of the sales are being donated to World Central Kitchen, an organization that is supporting the crisis in Ukraine by providing meals to those in need.

“Olive oil is a staple ingredient in my kitchen and good, quality olive oil makes a world of a difference to the flavor and end result of your dish,” Gerard tips off.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cbq4H5os40Y

Ahead, Gerard shared with us her exclusive list of 20+ kitchen essentials that are practical and perfect for amateur chefs and well-versed bakers alike. Moral of the story? Because we love her recipes so much, we’re just about to add every product below to our wishlists.

Take a look at Gerard’s favorite recipes too (a list she shared exclusively with The Post):

Amazon

Above all else, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is top of the line. Not only pristine for your wedding registry , but it’s an Amazon best-seller that’s wonderful for baking (or, doing just about anything with our favorite KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachments .

Amazon

Gerard loves mixing bowls with a pour spout because — you guessed it — they’re convenient for mixing, scooping and pouring. Plus, this trio is less than $15 on Amazon (a steal)!

Amazon

Display your freshly washed produce in these adorable, berry-embossed colanders. Not only do they help organize your fridge but Gerard loves them for storing fruit so they’re easy to reach.

Amazon

If you’re going to be cooking or trimming things to perfection, you can’t skip on a quality knife. Zwilling’s J.A. Henckels’ Twin Kitchen Shears is one of the best, too, and it won’t let you down for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Amazon

With a name like Pyrex, it has to be good. Gerard recommends the brand’s Glass Measuring Cups and, conveniently, there’s a set of three for less than $30. Oh, and did we mention they’re just about perfect for baking?

Amazon

I scream, you scream, we all scream for — an ice cream scooper, of course! This top-of-the-line stainless scooper ensures your frozen favorites are served to perfection. Plus, you can even scoop ground meats for perfectly sized meatballs every time.

Amazon

Let’s get real here — if you want to make your life easier (and your food all uniform), a good slicer is key. OXO Good Grips has one of the best out there (and one of Gerard’s favorites). Not to mention, there’s a pretty nifty sale on it right now.

Amazon

If we could write Vitamix a love letter, we would (and so would Gerard). We reviewed one of the brand’s blenders and it was superb; it can swallow and chop foods whole and even spin your favorite ingredients into fresh, warm soup!

Amazon

“This is my go to skillet; I use it for everything,” she said. “Since the cast iron can go from the stove to the oven, it’s really all you need in the kitchen and so versatile.”

What’s more, this trusty kitchen essential comes in a slew of shades to adorn your stovetop.

Amazon

Also from Staub: its Cast Iron Round Cocotte. As one of the brand’s most popular selects, it’s a worthy investment, per Gerard. From stews to oven bakes, you can’t go wrong.

Amazon

Per Gerard, good knives are so important. “I love this set and just like my skillet, use them every day — I couldn’t cook without them!” she adds. Not to mention, it’s a gorgeous showpiece to display next to your cooktop.

Amazon

“This is great for sauces, dressings and pure food quickly and easily,” she notes. “I don’t use this everyday, but close to it! Not to mention, it’s one of those versatile essentials that deserves your counter’s real estate.

For kitchen essentials you’ll use virtually every day, Healthy Cooking has a set that taps into the sleek, bamboo look we all know and love. It includes spatulas, a ladle, spoons and servers that Gerard listed as must-haves.

Williams Sonoma

Appearing yet again, Staub’s Stackable 4-Piece Set is an investment bundle if you’re serious about getting your cooking on. Plus, they’re unbeatable if you want a simple way to store your cookware.

Amazon

Perfect for beef and gourmet dishes you’ll make on the weekends, Staub’s Cast Iron Braiser is like no other. With a low-bodied, elegantly handled design, you’ll want to display it even when your burner is off.

Amazon

If there’s anything you’ll use time and again, it’s a quality set of meal prep containers . Yet again, you can’t go wrong with Pyrex and the different-colored lids makes organization a piece of cake.

Bloomingdale's

There are coffee lovers, and then there are coffee lovers . If the typical coffee maker isn’t doing it for you, Gerard recommends Breville’s Oracle Touch Espresso Machine.

Amazon

Behold: one of our favorite kitchen essentials (and Gerard’s): a pressure cooker . Much like your air fryer , it’s great for multi-tasking and is just a gadget you have to experience at least once. This model from All-Clad is sleek and easy to use, too.

Williams Sonoma

Not only is this two-pack of gold-embossed half-sheet pans absolutely stunning, but it’s practical, too. “I love a sheet pan recipe,” Gerard gleams. “These are sturdy and clean up easily.”

Amazon

“Along with knives, a cutting board is essential,” Gerard said. “I love a large block cutting board so I have lots of room for chopping.” What’s more, it’s a thick chunk of wood, which ensures your produce and other toss-ins won’t leave their chopping grounds.

Sur La Table

For making breakfast bakes, pasta bakes and a decent amount of your saved Pinterest recipes (you know you have yet to make them), Staub’s Rustic Ceramic Baker is less than $50 and a lovely, minimally designed cookware piece that’ll stand the test of time, per Gerard.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Add Miyabi’s Evolution 6.5″ Nakiri Knife to your collection. Its spectacular for prepping your superstar ingredients before stir-frying (perhaps with one of our favorite woks ) and is one of those high-quality buys that won’t let you down, according to Gerard.

Anthropologie

For a supreme set of flatware, Gerard adores Gather by Anthropologie’s Streamlined Flatware. They’re available in different fun colors to match your kitchen and pair perfectly with one of our favorite dinnerware sets .

Food52

For making scrumptious sauces (or even using as the centerpiece for your fondue night), Dansk’s Saucepan & Butter Warmer is one Gerard stands by. It’s relatively affordable, too, and makes a lovely Mother’s Day gift .

Amazon

If there’s anything Gerard loves, it’s baking bread (hence the name “Half Baked Harvest”). USA Pan’s Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan will ensure everything is golden brown to perfection, too and the price point isn’t half-bad either.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.