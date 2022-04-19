ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho ski resort reopens for 1 day after getting more snow in April than previous 2 months

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ub0h_0fDphx4200

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Mountain reopened to skiers for one day only on Saturday after picking up more snow from a single April storm than they received in all of February and March.

They called the last hurrah of ski season “Supply Chain Saturday,” blaming the lack of snow during the winter on nature’s supply chain issues.

“You read that right…our order of snow got delayed, and the manufacturer was inflexible,” read a Facebook post announcing the brief reopening. “You know what we said to that, ‘If mother nature won’t be flexible, we will!’”

FOX Weather reported just two weeks ago that the Bogus Basin Mountain ski resort closed on April 3 because of a lack of snow. A time-lapse video showed a rapidly melting hillside that only had inches of snow in early April. Normally, the area has 2-3 feet of snow, a meteorologist told FOX Weather.

Skiers donned short-sleeves as they celebrated the first “last” day of ski season with Bogus’ traditional pond skim on the third. Skiers and snowboarders made their way downhill to a man-made pond. They tried to skim across the top but most ended up sinking to the bottom.

Areas of Idaho saw record-breaking snow in December and January, and skiers bought season passes for Bogus Basin expecting a great ski season. Snows were scant after that though. During the second week of April, however, a blizzard dropped up to 4 feet of snow across the Northern Plains and finally delivered Bogus Basin an order of snow.

“It is going to take a few days and some hard work to get the mountain back up and running, but with more snowfall in the last 72 hours than we saw all of February and March (20″+) and more on the way, this is a moment that we can’t pass up!” managers at the resort wrote on Facebook.

The mountain received more than 38 inches of snow by Saturday and was able to open three lifts. Tickets sold out just two days after the announcement on April 13.

Employees at Bogus Basin, a non-profit, all-season recreation area, had to scramble to pivot from spring tasks to winter ones in just three days.

“It is no secret that Bogus Basin is a non-profit focused on bringing recreation to the community,” staff wrote on Facebook. “Your stoke is our purpose, and your response to the untimely massive late-season storm reminded us that we do it for the people, not-for-profit.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Could North Dakota’s 30 Inches of “Duck Snow” Save Your Duck Season?

A record winter snowstorm barreled through the northern plains of North Dakota this week. The storm, which dumped as much as three feet of snow in some locations across the state, shut down local travel and caused residents to shelter indoors for most of the week. But this blizzard may just be the miracle that North America’s waterfowl needed, as it could help alleviate the prolonged drought that has plagued the Prairie Pothole Region over the past few years.
ENVIRONMENT
Bakersfield Channel

Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week. The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet in some mountain areas as of Saturday. Mammoth Mountain...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Ski season lengthened by spring snow

A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week. The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet (.9 meters) in some mountain areas as of Saturday, UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reported. “We’re getting a […]
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Areas#Ski Resort#Snows#1 Day#Fox Weather
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 1 Gross Reason You Don’t Want to Visit Yellowstone in the Spring

I’m not one to normally say to anyone that they should skip a visit to Yellowstone National Park, but I would advise someone looking to head there on vacation right now to reschedule their plans. Yellowstone is still beautiful, a guaranteed adventure, and full of geysers and hot pots. The animals are all still there if you’re lucky enough to be around when they are, but that’s actually the problem with Yellowstone in the spring. Some of the animals are really gross-looking right now.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Most Photographed Bull Elk Known as ‘Kahuna’ Dies

Rocky Mountain National Park is home to all kinds of wonderful animals, including the bull elk. It’s a must-see destination for any folks that have not already made the trek out to the midwest to feast their eyes on the beauty that is the Rockies. One of the most popular animals for folks to snap a picture of was a specific bull elk in the park. Unfortunately, that bull elk, known as “Kahuna,” passed away.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Rare spring nor’easter dumps over a foot of snow in New York

Parts of upstate New York and northeast Pennsylvania have been covered in snow as a rare spring storm caps off an unseasonably cold few days in the region.The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York had recorded over 14 inches of snow by 10am on Tuesday, with other parts of the state notching up to 18 inches. Parts of northeast Pennsylvania also recorded up to 14 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.The storm has caused power outages in the area, according to poweroutage.us, with over 200,000 customers reporting outages across New York and Pennsylvania.Other parts of the northeast, including...
ENVIRONMENT
Outdoor Life

Memoirs of a Mule Deer Hunter

It was dark as a tomb as I slipped through the sagebrush and down a steep slope, my flashlight slicing through the black. The moon and stars were smothered by low, scudding clouds. Snow was in the air. I’d arrived at the tent camp in Utah after nightfall the evening before and had no idea what the country looked like in the daylight. It was 1961, and it was my first mule deer hunt.
PETS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy