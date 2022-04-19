Idaho ski resort reopens for 1 day after getting more snow in April than previous 2 months

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Mountain reopened to skiers for one day only on Saturday after picking up more snow from a single April storm than they received in all of February and March.

They called the last hurrah of ski season “Supply Chain Saturday,” blaming the lack of snow during the winter on nature’s supply chain issues.

“You read that right…our order of snow got delayed, and the manufacturer was inflexible,” read a Facebook post announcing the brief reopening. “You know what we said to that, ‘If mother nature won’t be flexible, we will!’”

FOX Weather reported just two weeks ago that the Bogus Basin Mountain ski resort closed on April 3 because of a lack of snow. A time-lapse video showed a rapidly melting hillside that only had inches of snow in early April. Normally, the area has 2-3 feet of snow, a meteorologist told FOX Weather.

Skiers donned short-sleeves as they celebrated the first “last” day of ski season with Bogus’ traditional pond skim on the third. Skiers and snowboarders made their way downhill to a man-made pond. They tried to skim across the top but most ended up sinking to the bottom.

Areas of Idaho saw record-breaking snow in December and January, and skiers bought season passes for Bogus Basin expecting a great ski season. Snows were scant after that though. During the second week of April, however, a blizzard dropped up to 4 feet of snow across the Northern Plains and finally delivered Bogus Basin an order of snow.

“It is going to take a few days and some hard work to get the mountain back up and running, but with more snowfall in the last 72 hours than we saw all of February and March (20″+) and more on the way, this is a moment that we can’t pass up!” managers at the resort wrote on Facebook.

The mountain received more than 38 inches of snow by Saturday and was able to open three lifts. Tickets sold out just two days after the announcement on April 13.

Employees at Bogus Basin, a non-profit, all-season recreation area, had to scramble to pivot from spring tasks to winter ones in just three days.

“It is no secret that Bogus Basin is a non-profit focused on bringing recreation to the community,” staff wrote on Facebook. “Your stoke is our purpose, and your response to the untimely massive late-season storm reminded us that we do it for the people, not-for-profit.”