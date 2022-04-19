NCAA hands out infractions to 3 Ohio State athletic programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will vacate several Big Ten championships in women’s basketball because of NCAA violations in the program.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions released its findings Tuesday on a case involving three programs at Ohio State: fencing, women’s golf, and women’s basketball.

The violations occurred between 2015 and 2019 and as a result, Ohio State’s athletic department has been placed on four years probation and fined $5,000.

A 10-year show-cause penalty has also been handed down to the former head fencing coach, Vladimir Nazlymov and former associate head women’s basketball coach, Patrick Klien. That could affect their ability to be hired at Ohio State or elsewhere during that time.

Ohio State had previously imposed postseason competition bans for each sport for the 2020-21 year.

Ohio State initially reported violations with the fencing program in August 2018, and during the investigation with the NCAA that followed, violations were found in the other programs.

Wins and championships for the fencing and women’s basketball programs that will be vacated, and additional penalties, include the following:

Women’s basketball Big Ten championships in 2017 and 2018

2018 Big Ten tournament championship in women’s basketball

Women’s NCAA tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017

52 women’s basketball wins from 2016-2019

Midwest Fencing Conference championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018

NCAA fencing championship runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017 and an NCAA third-place finish in 2018

3% budget reduction in 2022-23 for fencing program

1% budget reduction for women’s golf and women’s basketball

Scholarship and recruiting restrictions for the fencing program

