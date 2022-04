Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes Joe Biden is at risk of losing Democratic voters who worked “over time to get him elected” should the US president fail to deliver on key progressive policies, she said during an interview with NY1 Thursday night.“This is really about the collapse of support among young people, among the Democratic base,” the second-term New York congresswoman told Errol Louis on the NY1 political program Inside City Hall. “They aren’t necessarily being seen.”Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s response came from a question on Mr Biden’s falling approval numbers, and whether the administration might, or even should, be open to...

