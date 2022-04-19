ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

John Daly’s Hooters legend grows with son’s deal

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 1 day ago

John Daly II has signed an endorsement deal with a company near and dear to his father’s heart: Hooters.

Daly II plays golf at the University of Arkansas, where his father also played. The sponsorship deal also includes the elder Daly, who spends every year at the Masters meeting and greeting fans at the Hooters in Augusta, Ga. .

“Hooters is the ideal place for me to go and unwind after a long day on the course or in the classroom, so I am honored to be chosen as an ambassador for the iconic brand,” Daly II said in a statement. “I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand.”

His father was also enthused.

“As a longtime fan of the brand off the course, I am excited this relationship with Hooters extends to the greens,” Daly said. “This will be a terrific partnership as Hooters is all about authentic fun. I am eager to represent the brand and have a great time while doing so.”

John Daly with a Hooters waitress outside the Masters in April 2021.Instagram

Daly, 55, has five career wins, including two majors—the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship—in his PGA Tour career. He and his son also won the PNC Championship last December, where they beat Tiger Woods and his son Charlie by two strokes to capture the title.

