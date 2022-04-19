ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Goldman Sachs raises daily dinner allowance by $5 after bankers complain

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
 1 day ago

Junior bankers at Goldman Sachs may finally be able to afford dinner at Chipotle.

The Wall Street behemoth has increased its daily dinner allowance to $30 from $25 — two months after The Post reported staff were griping they couldn’t even buy a Chipotle dinner with the stingy stipend.

The uptick in lunch money comes as hard-charging CEO David Solomon and other top officers will reportedly win a share of profits from the bank’s private investment funds — a new payout scheme that could shower Goldman’s top brass with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal .

Goldman on Tuesday confirmed to The Post that employees working long hours and staying late at the office can now spend $30 on dinner but declined further comment.

While this is the first time the bank has increased the stipend since the financial crisis of 2008, the bank noted that it has begun offering free breakfast and lunch since the pandemic.

David Solomon has increased the meal stipend at Goldman Sachs to $30.

Litquidity, a closely watched blog for the financial set, had compiled comprehensive data on dinner allowances across Wall Street. It found Goldman bankers were stuck in the $25 club alongside overworked peers at lower-tier and overseas banks including Citi, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Jefferies.

That’s at the chintzy end of Wall Street. By comparison, Morgan Stanley provides $35 for meals, while at JPMorgan the rate is $30, the survey found.

Bankers had griped that their stipend didn't even cover dinner at Chipotle.

“In February, we called for David Solomon to increase the meal allowance for employees working late, as it was significantly below other banks,” Mark Moran, head of growth and operations at Litquidity, told The Post. “We’re happy to see that he has made the decision to increase his employee’s dinner allowance as GS returns fully to the office.”

Goldman bankers previously griped that they were forced to leg it to local chains like Sweetgreen because the cost of delivery with tip, taxes and fees typically takes the price of a salad or Chipotle bowl past the $25 limit. Some analysts previously had to pool meal orders together and order from the same restaurant in an effort to defray delivery costs.

Analysts and associates complained they were being nickel-and-dimed even as their bosses pulled down millions, sources told The Post. Meanwhile, rampant inflation has sent the cost of Chipotle up 10% over the last year.

Meanwhile, reports that Solomon will take a bigger cut of the bank’s profits comes just days after proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis told Goldman shareholders they should vote against the most recent executive pay package that includes a one-time gift bonus to Solomon.

Glass Lewis said Goldman Sachs’ plan to pay a $30 million one-time bonus to CEO Solomon and a $20 million bonus to Chief Operating Officer John Waldron is “excessive.”

MySanAntonio

Buffett snubs Goldman bankers with quirky takeover price

Warren Buffett is telegraphing his disdain for Wall Street bankers with an oddball price on his latest multibillion-dollar takeover. The $848.02 for every share that Alleghany Corp. stockholders get from Berkshire Hathaway is the result of Buffett balking at the banking fee being set aside by the target company -- in this case for Goldman Sachs, which is advising the insurer.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays#Chipotle#The Post#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg#Citi
Bakersfield Channel

Goldman Sachs CEO to DJ at Lollapalooza in July

CHICAGO — A prominent bank executive is trading in his day job for a DJ booth at a music festival in Chicago this summer. Goldman Sach's CEO David Solomon is set to perform at Lollapalooza, NBC Chicago and CNN reported. "Excited to play Lollapalooza for the first time this...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs green investing unit leads TemperPack Technologies capital raise

Privately-held thermal insulation manufacturer TemperPack Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it closed a $140 million equity financing transaction led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Sustainable Investing unit, with participation from existing investors Arborview Capital, Grosvenor Food & AgTech, SJF Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners, Revolution Growth and Tao Capital Partners. Jeff Possick, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, led the deal. Based in Richmond, Va. and led by CEO Bob Beckler, TemperPark makes a non-toxic and recyclable thermal liner alternative to expanded polystyrene for shipping food and medicine. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

There is a 35% chance of a recession in 2 years: Goldman Sachs

With recession calls on Wall Street picking up as the Federal Reserve embarks on what could be up to eight interest rate hikes this year, Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be left out of the growing crowd. "Our analysis of historical G10 episodes suggests that although strong economic momentum...
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

